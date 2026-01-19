US, Italy commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the Anzio landings

Photo By Capt. Katherine Sibilla | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, chief of staff of U.S. European Command, adjusts the wreath during the 82nd anniversary commemoration of Operation Shingle at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Nettuno, Italy, Jan. 22, 2026. The 82nd anniversary commemoration of Operation Shingle honored the service and sacrifice of U.S. and Allied forces who fought during the World War II landings at Anzio and Nettuno. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Katherine Sibilla) see less | View Image Page

NETTUNO, Italy— U.S. Army Master Sgt. Joshua Van Horn walked through the curved rows of white marble crosses at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, his steps slowing as he searched for a familiar unit. His eyes settled on the headstones of Soldiers from the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division.

Van Horn grazed his hand across the smooth marble and paused at the grave of Pvt. James Warren, the name etched permanently into the stone.

Van Horn once served in the 504th PIR himself, deploying with the unit to Afghanistan. Standing among the graves of fellow “Devils in Baggy Pants” offered a moment to reflect not only on their sacrifice, but on his own service.

“Coming here gives you a sense of purpose,” Van Horn said. “It reminds me why we do what we do.”

Van Horn participated in the 82nd anniversary commemoration of Operation Shingle at the cemetery in Nettuno, Italy, Jan. 22. He led the 173rd Airborne Brigade honor guard during the ceremony, which honored the service and sacrifice of U.S. and Allied forces who fought during the World War II landings at Anzio and Nettuno.

“This cemetery is a testament to what makes America great,” Van Horn continued. “Eighty-two years later, these graves are still cared for. What other country does that? Honoring Soldiers who died liberating others.”

U.S. and Italian officials delivered remarks throughout the ceremony, including U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See (Vatican City) Bryant Burch, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, chief of staff of U.S. European Command.

Local students from Nettuno schools sang, read poetry, and laid roses in remembrance of those buried at the cemetery, followed by a ceremonial wreath-laying.The ceremony also honored the life of 1st Lt. Carl Hood, the first service member buried at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery.

Speakers echoed the message that the cemetery is not only a resting place for the fallen, but a space meant to guide the living. Burch and Rafferty also reflected on the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and its continued relevance.

“Two hundred and fifty years of dedication to a universal proposition, grounded in human dignity and fundamental rights, that we continue to strive to live up to,” Burch said. “Marking this day during such a historic anniversary carries even greater significance.”

As the ceremony concluded, Van Horn and others moved quietly through the rows of marble crosses and Stars of David, reflecting on the cost of freedom.

These cemeteries are not only places of mourning. They are places of memory meant to remind the living what service demands, and what liberty costs.