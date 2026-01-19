Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Recognized with Top Ambulatory Surgery Center Award

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | The Leapfrog Group recognized Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Monday, December 15, 2025 as a recipient of a Top Ambulatory Surgery Center Award, marking the first time a military clinic earned the honor. “This award recognizes the exceptional skill and knowledge of the staff aboard the clinic and our commitment to providing high-quality, safe patient care. Both are critical to our mission of ‘Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight,” said Navy Captain James Driscoll, the clinic’s commanding officer. “The core of that mission: the medical readiness of forces assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the wellness of communities surrounding the base, is at the forefront of everything we do here.” see less | View Image Page

In late 2025, Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point received national recognition for its dedication to patient care and safety.

The Leapfrog Group recognized Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Monday, December 15, 2025 as a recipient of a Top Ambulatory Surgery Center Award, marking the first time a military clinic earned the honor.

“This award recognizes the exceptional skill and knowledge of the staff aboard the clinic and our commitment to providing high-quality, safe patient care. Both are critical to our mission of ‘Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight,” said Navy Captain James Driscoll, the clinic’s commanding officer. “The core of that mission: the medical readiness of forces assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the wellness of communities surrounding the base, is at the forefront of everything we do here.”

The recognition, according to a press announcement by the Leapfrog Group published on December 15, 2025, “honors top hospitals and ASCs that demonstrate the highest performance in the nation on quality and patient safety, including ethical billing and informed patient consent procedures, lower infection rates, prevention of medication errors and surgical safety.”

“Having 13 of our military treatment facilities recognized is a remarkable achievement,” said Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, DHA’s acting assistant director for Health Care Administration in an article published December 18, 2025. “These facilities exemplify the Defense Health Agency’s steadfast commitment to high-quality care and is a testament to the exceptional care delivered to our patients.”

Mrs. Chelsea Mull, the clinic’s Infection Preventionist, and Navy Commander Carlton Bennett III, Director of the clinic’s Public Health Services, championed the effort to earn the award. “Achieving the Leapfrog Top ASC designation demonstrates that we consistently exceed national standards in these critical areas,” said Mull. “This achievement is a direct reflection of our staff’s dedication, hard work, and commitment to providing the highest level of care to our patients.”

The clinic serves as the keystone of medical readiness for units stationed aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point such as the 2nd Marine Air Wing and Fleet Readiness Center East, and in the health and wellness of communities surrounding the base. In March 2025, a Veterans Affairs clinic opened within the facility and now provides outpatient care to eligible veterans. Designation as a Top Ambulatory Surgical Center further reinforces the key role the facility plays in the strategic importance of the air station and well-being of the region.