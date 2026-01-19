Innovation Lab opens at Fort Jackson

Photo By Robert Timmons | The Innovation Lab at Fort Jackson’s Education Center opened its doors Jan. 21. It is open to all members of the Fort Jackson community. see less | View Image Page

There are more resources available to Fort Jackson community members at the Education Center. as the University of South Carolina - Palmetto College Innovation Lab opened at the Fort Jackson Education Center, Jan. 21.

“The Innovation Lab is available to the community for training classes, community meetings, and special training events,” said Veronica Fields-Cox, Education Services Officer. “Access to the lab is free for the community. In addition, USC-Palmetto College will be offering free professional development courses.” The lab features computers, tablets and collaborative screen sharing spaces.

The lab is not on the military network “so spouses, Family members, retirees, dependents will have access to a computer to conduct research and take online classes, etc.,” Fields-Cox said. “Going forward we are working on having the lab available in the evening and possibly on the weekend when the library is closed.”

“This lab represents our commitment to those who serve,” said Dr. Craig Wilson, Chancellor of USC Palmetto College. “By bringing innovative educational opportunities, skills training and resources to Fort Jackson, we are empowering service members and veterans to gain skills that will serve them well both in uniform and later in civilian life.”

The Fort Jackson Education Center is part of the Army Continuing Education System whose mission is “to vigorously promote lifelong learning opportunities to sharpen the competitive edge of the Army in providing and managing quality self-development programs and services.”

ACES provides professional educational counseling services and guidance on our educational programs to support individual military and/or civilian career goals while stationed at Fort Jackson and surrounding areas. USC-Palmetto College, which provides bachelor’s degree programs in organizational leadership and liberal studies, is one of two academic institutions holding classes on post. Midlands Technical College, is the other, offers associate’s degrees in criminal justice and management.

For more information about the ACES and the Education Center, call (803) 751-5341, or email: usarmy.jackson.93-sig-bde.mbx.dhr-jacksonedcenter@army.mil.