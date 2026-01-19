Lance Cpl. Meysi Funescruz; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

Photo By Lance Cpl. Talan Werner | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Meysi Funescruz, a supply administration specialist with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 13, 2026. Funescruz’s command selected her for warrior of the week for her work ethic, commitment for self-improvement, and for continuing to push herself, her peers, and her superiors to better themselves. Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. Funescruz is a native of Lafayette, Louisiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Talan Werner) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Meysi Funescruz, a supply administration specialist with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, was selected as the 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week, Jan. 16, 2026.

Funescruz said she originally joined the Marine Corps for the college benefits but soon found it was an environment where she could test herself and grow. “I wanted to get myself out there, to become more than I was in the past,” said Funescruz

Funescruz’s command selected her as the warrior of the week for her work ethic, commitment to self-improvement, and for pushing herself, her peers, and her superiors to better themselves.

“Lance Cpl. Funescruz works within procurement and on a daily basis communicates with maintainers within the battalion, reviewing the parts that they need, and then actually putting those parts in order,” said 2nd Lt. Lucas Szollosi, a ground supply officer with H&S Bn, 2nd MLG.

As a subject matter expert in procurement of supplies, and management of those supplies, Funescruz approves, purchases and oversees these purchases from origin to delivery to ensure all items are accounted for.

“She doesn’t just fire and forget, even after ordering the items,” said Szollosi. “She tracks and monitors its progress and follows up with vendors to make sure that the supplies bought are received and continues to do this for thousands of parts weekly.”

Funescruz demonstrates to all those around her a drive to learn more about her military occupational specialty and a want to further improve workflow and cohesion within the shop.

In 2025 the United States government shut down. During this time military funding and operations were put on hold. However, Funescruz ensured there was a plan in place to obtain the backlog of mission critical supplies needed for units across the 2nd MLG, effectively acquiring them when the government came back online and increasing operational readiness of 6 major subordinate commands.

“Back in October and September, the government shut down, this significantly impacted our ability to buy mission essential items,” said Szollosi. “In the first 72 hours of the government opening back up, she ordered more than 150 parts.”

Funescruz has shown time and time again that with hard work and dedication, the mission is able to continue to run smoothly even when obstacles are put in the way. Marines of 2nd MLG are constantly striving to adapt and overcome, to become better leaders and improve overall mission readiness within the unit.

When asked what advice she would give her fellow Marines on seeking more knowledge and responsibility, Funescruz said, “Even though it’s scary, you need to push yourself out there, you will be able to become more outgoing and grow into a better version of yourself.”

Funescruz went on to talk about how she felt when she was recognized as the 2nd MLG warrior of the week. “I was very surprised but also honored to be nominated. It made me feel proud, appreciated, and motivated to keep working hard.”

Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. Funescruz is a native of Lafayette, Louisiana.