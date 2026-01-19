386th Desert Innovation

With a cinematic start that quickly turns into operational reality, multi-capable Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing are playing a critical role in testing next-generation exoskeleton technology designed to enhance mission effectiveness. The Roam Robotics Forge exoskeleton is a wearable system being evaluated as a U.S. Air Force solution to assist Airmen by reducing physical strain in physically demanding airfield logistics roles. The system is designed to improve stability and extend endurance during tasks such as loading aircraft and performing maintenance. During testing, air transportation specialists and aircraft maintainers reported reduced load stress and increased stability while performing cargo operations. Early results indicate productivity increases of up to 40%, allowing Airmen to sustain performance over longer periods without fatigue. “It worked very well,” said Airman 1st Class Aiden Shepherd, 386th AEW air transportation specialist. “The goal of the device is to make you feel less fatigued after a demanding day, and it did wonders in that aspect. I felt significantly better at the end of my workday after using it.” Shepherd emphasized how the system preserves endurance during long, physically demanding missions. “It’s not meant to give you super strength, and that’s not a problem,” Shepherd said. “On days when we’re working long hours, constantly moving equipment, it makes the mission simpler and easier to execute. I still felt like I had energy left to continue the mission safely.” Shepherd said he primarily used the exoskeleton during high-tempo operations, noting it was most valuable during extended shifts and sustained mission execution. He also stated that physically demanding jobs can benefit the most from this technology. “There have been many exoskeletons developed for the military that never transitioned,” said Anthony Ligouri, Air Force Research Laboratory Center for Rapid Innovation engineer. “Often, that’s because they overpromised and underperformed, or because there were no formal requirements to support adoption.” Ligouri explained that unlike broad, science-fiction-inspired concepts, current exoskeleton technology is best suited for specific tasks. The system focuses on airfield logistics—one of the most physically demanding mission sets in the Air Force. “These systems are stepping stones,” Ligouri said. “You don’t get to advanced human augmentation without first proving value in focused, feasible applications.” As part of the effort, Ligouri worked with Air Mobility Command to draft requirements for airfield logistics exoskeletons and authored a small business innovation research topic to evaluate high-technology readiness level systems already available on the market. Phase one testing included a study to determine which Air Force specialty codes would benefit most from the technology in its current form. The study identified the air transportation specialist career field, also known as 2T2, as having the greatest potential impact. Development and optimization of the Forge system then focused on that mission set. “The technology has come a long way,” Ligouri said. “With time and funding, it could be adapted to other applications across the Air Force.” Feedback from end users in multiple aerial port units, as well as senior leaders, has been positive. The results of the testing will help inform Air Force leadership as they consider whether systems like Forge are ready for broader adoption or require further development. By pairing innovation with real-world mission needs, 386th AEW Airmen are helping shape the future of human performance on the battlefield.