Panera slated for mid-March opening

Photo By Chad Menegay | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service announced a tentative date for the opening of Panera Bread of March 18, 2026, at Fort Lee, Va. Contractors are concluding kitchen setup and working toward executing a pre-opening checklist ahead of final walkthroughs and inspections. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Chad Menegay | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service announced a tentative date for the opening of...... read more read more

FORT LEE, Va. — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service announced a tentative date for the opening of another name-brand restaurant here.

Panera Bread is set for a by-invitation soft opening of March 18 with an undecided grand-opening date to follow soon thereafter, said Exchange General Manager Lajima Marshall-Pierce.

Contractors are concluding kitchen setup and working toward executing a pre-opening checklist ahead of final walkthroughs and inspections.

The location will offer a full menu, drive thru, app ordering with rapid pickup, interactive kiosks, catering service, an outdoor patio and an overall seating capacity of 133, according to Marshall-Pierce.

The restaurant has been renovated out of the old Burger King building off Lee Avenue next to Beaty Theater and across from Army Community Service.

“Menu items are geared toward healthy choices, fresh food and comfort food.” Marshall-Pierce said. “It fills me with pride to know that we offer a variety of food choices and continue investment in the quality of life for the Fort Lee community.”

Panera Bread’s webpage touts “freshly prepared food” that “features classic, comforting dishes.”

Panera, which is privately held by JAB Holding Company, joins another JAB restaurant located on Fort Lee—Einstein Bros.® Bagels, which is in Army Sustainment University.

The store’s management staff is currently engaged in a 12-week training program, and the restaurant is still hiring for food service workers, who will be fully trained by the management team and trainers from Panera headquarters, Marshall-Pierce said.

AAFES and Fort Lee leaders began discussions about a Panera Bread here dating back to 2022.

Panera Bread restaurants can also be found on other U.S. Army installations such as Fort Hood, Fort Campbell, Fort Bragg, Fort Jackson and Fort Belvoir.

Marshall-Pierce, who is also responsible for the Exchange’s Fort Belvoir area, said that last year’s Belvoir Panera opening was well received within the community and that people were happy with the products and services offered.