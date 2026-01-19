NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Hosts Training for Future Supply Officers

Photo By Thomas Kreidel | Integrated Logistics Support Branch Head Jerrad Novelly explains the Location Audit...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Kreidel | Integrated Logistics Support Branch Head Jerrad Novelly explains the Location Audit Program milestone process to Ens. Kyle Vance and Ens. Bryan Hogue. These officers are doing a training rotation at NAVSUP FLC Norfolk while they await their orders to Naval Supply School. see less | View Image Page

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk has begun hosting groups of recent Officer Candidate School (OCS) graduates headed to Naval Supply School Basic Qualification (BQC) and BQC graduates awaiting orders to their ships.

According to Lt. Brandon McNutt, who is helping with this project, the group of ensigns are here for mentorship and to gain first hand supply knowledge as they await their orders.

“We have them learning different aspects of supply from the different departments throughout NAVSUP FLC Norfolk,” McNutt explained. “They’re learning what each department does, receiving training on areas they will deal with on their first tour, the importance of the FLC, and gaining points of contact to reach out to if they need further assistance.”



This first group has seven ensigns in the program at the command. McNutt, along with Lt. j.g. Andrew Van Buskirk worked with the command to set up a rotation where the group spends time with each department, being briefed on the different products and services each department provides and experiencing hands-on training. The program includes NAVSUP FLC Norfolk services such as Navy Cash, retail and sales, food service, HAZMAT, integrated logistics, aviation support, contracting, logistics support and postal operations.



While developing the plan, the command focused on what subjects the officers would learn about at BQC or experience during their first afloat tour once in the fleet. Emphasis was also put on starting to build their network of supply professionals to turn to in the future.



“The knowledge and points of contact they gain from people who provide training and assistance to the waterfront gives them a better understanding of what they should expect as they embark on their first tours,” said McNutt. “It also ensures they know where to go and who to contact if they ever get to a point where they need outside assistance.”



For Commanding Officer, Capt. Kelly House, hosting this ensign rotation represents a full-circle moment that mirrors his introduction to the Supply Corps.



“Upon graduation from Officer Candidate School, I served for six months at Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (CNSL) prior to attending the Navy Supply Corps School BQC and the CNSL SUPPO, Capt. Tracy Larcher, ensured that I spent each day on board at least one ship to learn the tactical specifics of supply operations, food service, and retail sales,” said House. “In hindsight, the experience has always resonated as a pivotal opportunity that enhanced my BQC learning and was key to understanding the afloat supply officer responsibilities as a junior officer.”

The ensigns taking part in this program say it has already benefited them greatly. Ens. Kyle Vance, a prior culinary specialist first class who is awaiting his class at BQC, cited his visit to the Military Personnel Office as particularly helpful in showing him some of the administrative responsibilities he will have as a division officer in the fleet.

Ens. Bryan Hogue, a recent OCS graduate, says this mentorship program gave him the opportunity to visit a warship for the first time. He thinks this program will give him a leg up at both BQC and when he arrives at his first ship.

“The way NAVSUP organized this program has put us in a position to gain mentors, to talk to a lot of senior officers and to give us a lot of different pipelines to learn, it’s been a great experience,” said Hogue.



This group will continue their rotation at NAVSUP FLC Norfolk through the spring.



