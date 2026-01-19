(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNC Commander holds first Ambassador Roundtable of 2026

    UNC January 2026 Ambassador Roundtable

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2026

    United Nations Command

    General Xavier Brunson, United Nations Command (UNC) Commander, held the first UNC Member States and Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission (NNSC) Ambassadors Roundtable of the year on 21 January 2026 in Seoul.

    Setting the tone for the new year ahead, Brunson reaffirmed his commitment as the UNC Commander for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula through upholding the Armistice Agreement. The monthly Ambassadorial engagement provides a regular venue for open dialogue and enhancement of relationships across the eighteen UNC Member States. Brunson remarked that UNC and its member states’ collective resolve, cooperation, and commitment to the Armistice Agreement are more crucial than ever in the face of evolving challenges and uncertainties.

    Brunson also welcomed UNC’s new Deputy Commander, Lieutenant General Scott Winter from the Australian Army, to his first Ambassador Roundtable.

    The monthly UNC Ambassador Roundtable is a forum for leaders of UNC, UNC Member States and NNSC ambassadors to discuss various security topics related to the UNC’s mission, and seek opportunities to deepen collaboration between UNC, the Republic of Korea and UNC Member States.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 02:23
    Location: KR
