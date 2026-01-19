Enhanced Warrior Dining Experience

Photo By Sgt. Minsung Kim | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Scott Woodward, deputy commanding general of maneuver of the 2d...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Minsung Kim | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Scott Woodward, deputy commanding general of maneuver of the 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, participates in ribbon cutting during the 2ID Fight Tonight Meal Prep Program Opening at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2026. The Fight Tonight Meal Prep Program combines technology, convenience, and culinary expertise to 2ID Dining Facilities by providing meals designed to meet their specific nutritional needs. (U.S. Army photo by KSgt. Minsung Kim) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The 2nd Infantry Division / Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Division (RUCD) launched the Korean Peninsula’s first Army meal preparation service program Jan. 23.

Pittman Warrior Restaurant, an Army dining facility, launched the innovative approach to fueling the force in order to modernize its services. From steak fajita bowls with Spanish rice to vegetarian lasagna, Army Culinary Specialists ensure the force is ready to “Fight Tonight.”

In 2023, the U.S. Army initiated the Army Food Program board of directors that met to improve dining options across the installations. Their goal was to modernize field feeding while optimizing nutritional options. The conference resulted in innovative techniques including food trucks, 24-hour self-service kiosks, and meal preparation programs.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Freda Payne, the Brigade Food Service Advisor in the 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry-RUCD, spearheaded the Fight Tonight Meal Preparation Program approach to provide easy access to nutritious options and enhance Soldier wellness.

“The operational gap that this program aims to address is giving Soldiers a more convenient healthy grab and go option,” Payne said.

Payne’s team identified Soldiers’ struggles to maintain consistent, healthy eating habits due to the demands of serving in the U.S. Army’s only forward stationed Infantry Division with limited grab and go options that adhere to dietary customizations. Her next step was to identify Sgt. Karina Almanzar as the Meal Preparation team leader.

Almanzar’s team worked with an Army Dietician to ensure all meals were customizable based on dietary restrictions and enjoyable through multiple tastings.

“We are testing these meals for quality by cooking the meals in the DFAC, following the cooling procedures, and trying them ourselves,” she explained. “The nutritional factor that plays a part in these meals are that these are only green healthy options.”

In accordance with Army Regulation 30-22, all Army dining facilities are mandated to label foods with the Go For Green® labeling system coding standards based on their macro nutritional composition to express how often the food should be consumed.

The Fight Tonight Meal Preparation Program further integrates technology with culinary expertise by making meals conveniently accessible to order through the My Army Post application available on all smart phones for Soldiers and families on Camp Humphreys.