Shore Boss Assesses Readiness, Quality of Life at NSA Singapore

SINGAPORE — Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), visited Naval Support Activity (NSA) Singapore Jan. 23, 2026, continuing a series of engagements across the Indo-Pacific focused on strengthening shore readiness and operational support to the fleet.



The visit supported a broader effort to evaluate how Navy installations enable global power projection, sustain forward forces and remove friction for operational commanders.



While in Singapore, Gray met with Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific and Task Force 73, and Capt. Silas Bouyer, commanding officer, Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC), to discuss installation capabilities, regional logistics posture and infrastructure priorities.



“NSA Singapore is one of those places where the mission never slows down, and the margin for error is small,” said Gray. “I’m here to see firsthand what our teams need to keep ships moving, keep Sailors supported and keep the fleet ready to respond at speed.”



Gray toured key areas of the installation, including SAC unaccompanied housing facilities, which primarily house junior enlisted Sailors when they are ashore. As part of the Secretary of War’s Barracks Task Force initiative and the Navy’s “Sailors First” principle, CNIC continues to drive improvements in barracks safety, habitability and cleanliness across the shore enterprise.



“If a Sailor can’t rest, reset and feel good about where they live, it shows up in the mission,” said Gray. “These walkthroughs are about spotting real issues, holding ourselves accountable and making sure our standards match what our people deserve.”



Gray also visited Changi Naval Base, where he toured the pier complex, ship repair facilities and Destroyer Squadron 7 spaces. The discussions centered on the strategic value of forward-positioned logistics and maintenance hubs in sustaining naval forces throughout the Indo-Pacific.



“When maintenance, parts, fuel and people come together seamlessly overseas, commanders gain options and flexibility,” said Gray. “That advantage only exists if we continue to invest, modernize and operate with urgency and discipline.”



CNIC enables and sustains naval forces from the shore by designing and delivering integrated shore capabilities to the fleet, fighter and family. Gray oversees 10 Navy regions and 70 installations worldwide.



CNFJ/RJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet, liaise with the Japanese government and strengthen ties with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. Navy Region Japan manages installations in Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia and Singapore.

