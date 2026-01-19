January 2026: New Year, Renewed Resolve – From 1951 to Today

As we welcome January 2026, the UNC 75th anniversary blog series enters the year by reflecting on January 1951 – a time of renewal and resolve in the Korean War. After the hardships of late 1950, UNC forces regrouped in January 1951 and counterattacked, demonstrating resilience. Several UNC member nations saw their first troop deployments in the new year of 1951, including New Zealand and the combined Belgian-Luxembourg unit, both arriving in January 1951. In this month’s post, we examine how UNC rebounded at the start of 1951 and the contributions of those new allies. We then discuss how UNC today greets the new year with a continued commitment to its mission – securing the future through readiness, adaptation, and the enduring strength of its multinational team.

January 1951 was a pivotal period in the Korean War. On New Year’s Day 1951, Chinese and North Korean forces pushed UNC troops back and captured Seoul for the second time. It was a sobering way to begin the year. Yet, under General Ridgway’s invigorating leadership, UNC forces swiftly reorganized and struck back. By late January, Operation Thunderbolt (launched Jan 25, 1951) saw UNC troops advancing north of the Han River once more, recapturing Inchon and Gimpo. It was the beginning of a series of counter-offensives that would eventually regain Seoul in March. During this same month, new UNC contingents joined the fray. On January 10, 1951, a transport carrying the New Zealand artillery unit (16th Field Regiment) arrived in Korea. The Kiwis quickly integrated with the 27th Commonwealth Brigade. Their accurate artillery support would prove vital in battles throughout 1951, including the upcoming Battle of Kapyong. Also in January, the Belgian United Nations Command (a battalion group of Belgian volunteers with a Luxembourg platoon) arrived and was attached to the U.S. 3rd Infantry Division. These fresh troops were baptized by fire during the counteroffensives of early 1951. The Belgian-Luxembourg unit, for example, fought valiantly in the Battle of the Imjin River a few months later in April 1951. But already in late January, as UNC pushed north, Belgians and Luxembourgers were patrolling the chilly hills, eager to prove themselves alongside the veteran UNC forces.

We honor the spirit of renewal and determination that UNC forces showed in January 1951. After setbacks and a long retreat, it could have been easy to lose hope. Instead, soldiers from every UNC nation dug deep and found the will to fight back. American GIs, alongside South Korean defenders, held the line just south of Seoul around Suwon, buying time for the counterattack. British Commonwealth forces (including the newly arrived New Zealand guns and the Australians and Canadians who had come in months prior) coordinated a well-timed riposte on the western front. French troops – the French Battalion, which arrived in late 1950 – distinguished themselves in these January battles as part of the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division, notably at the Battle of Chipyong-ni in mid-February 1951. While Chipyong-ni is February’s story, the stage was set in January as French and American units established a defensive “island” at that location. We honor how each nation contributed: New Zealand’s gunners fired their first missions in support of British and Canadian infantry in January, demonstrating excellent professionalism; Belgian-Luxembourg troops conducted their first combat patrols and rapidly earned respect for their discipline and marksmanship; Indian medical units (like the 60th Indian Parachute Field Ambulance) which had arrived in late 1950, worked around the clock tending to the wounded during the January push, showing compassion amid chaos. It was truly a team effort, a reaffirmation of UNC’s unity.

Another significant historical note: On January 1, 1951, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Korea (UN GA Res 376(V)), which unfortunately went unheeded by the communist side. Nonetheless, the UNC’s robust military response in January laid the groundwork for eventually bringing the opposing forces to the negotiating table later that year. Thus, the fighting resolve in early 1951 was directly linked to the possibility of peace – a paradox of war, where fighting hard can bring the enemy to seek negotiations. As we enter 2026, UNC similarly faces each new year with a renewed resolve to accomplish its mission. Just as in January 1951, the UNC adapted to new realities over the past decades and continue to adapt to the evolving security environment. We incorporate new technologies, adjust our training, and welcome new personnel from Member States. Our mantra could well be “Stand or Die – Then Advance”, echoing General Ridgway’s aggressive mindset that transformed the war’s trajectory. In peacetime terms, that means UNC will never become complacent; we stand our ground diplomatically and in readiness, and we advance our capabilities and cooperation.

January is a time for resolutions, and the UNC’s is constant: to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. We honor the sacrifices of the Korean War, remembering that the peace enjoyed today is a direct result of the struggles of the past, particularly the difficult New Year of 1951. This memory strengthens our resolve to never take today's security for granted. In this spirit, we invite you to engage with UNC's mission. Consider making a resolution to learn more about the Korean War, thank a veteran, or explore our newly declassified digital archives from January 1951. A new year is a time of hope – and thanks to UNC’s past and present, the Korean Peninsula enters this year in hope and peace. Let’s keep it that way together.