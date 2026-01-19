SECAF visits F.E. Warren AFB

Your browser does not support the audio element.

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. --Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink visited F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Jan. 21, 2026, to assess the readiness, sustainment, and modernization efforts supporting the land-based leg of the nation’s nuclear triad.

“The Airmen at F.E. Warren are pivotal in providing a secure, capable and ready intercontinental ballistic missile force,” said Meink. “I was super impressed with the ‘Mighty Ninety Wranglers’ as they are ready today with the Minuteman III to defend our national interests, while also modernizing towards Sentinel.”

During the visit, Meink engaged with Airmen across the90th Missile Wingto gain firsthand insight into ongoing ICBM operations, infrastructure sustainment, and preparations for the transition to the LGM-35A Sentinel weapon system.

“The 90 MW plays a critical role in maintaining a secure, ready, and credible deterrent force,” said Col. Terrance Holmes, 90 MW commander. “This visit allowed us to demonstrate how our Airmen execute today’s mission while deliberately preparing for the future of the ICBM enterprise.”

While touring operational and support facilities, Meink observed how the 90 MW executes precision operations 24 hours a day, 365 days a year across a 9,600-square-mile missile complex.

In the missile field, Meink toured Missile Alert Facility A-01, where he met with missileers, facility managers, maintenance personnel, and support Airmen responsible for daily operations that underpin the credibility of the nation’s most responsive leg of the nuclear triad.

The Secretary of the Air Force later visited a Minuteman III launch facility, where he spoke with Airmen responsible for ensuring the weapon system remains ready to respond if called upon at any time. Discussions focused on sustainment priorities and infrastructure modernization supporting the transition to Sentinel, the largest works project undertaken since the interstate program under President Eisenhower.

Meink also received an immersion at the 37th Helicopter Squadron to observe how the UH-1N Huey currently supports missile operations by providing security response, passenger transport, and other critical roles. Additionally, Meink was able to see preparations for the future beddown of the MH-139 Grey Wolf, including requirements for crash and fire response capabilities and aircraft ground equipment facilities.

F.E. Warren Air Force Base remains a cornerstone of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission, executing today’s intercontinental ballistic missile operations while advancing modernization efforts that will define the future of deterrence.