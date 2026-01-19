Soldier faces justice after fleeing to Puerto Rico, pleads guilty to domestic violence crimes

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico – An Army Soldier who fled to Puerto Rico prior to his court-martial at Fort Stewart, Ga., pleaded guilty to domestic violence crimes during his court-martial at Fort Buchanan Jan. 9.



Pvt. (PV2) Yadiel Dominguez-Nieves, 20, a military policeman assigned to 549th Military Police Company, 385th Military Police Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga., also pleaded guilty to damaging non-military property and willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer.



While stationed at Fort Stewart, Dominguez-Nieves assaulted his wife on several occasions between February and June 2024. Most of the incidents occurred at their home on post while others occurred while traveling in their vehicle near Pooler, Ga.



After several incidents of abuse, his wife reported Dominguez-Nieves to authorities who referred the case to the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division. At that time, she declined to provide further information to Army CID agents, however a Military Protection Order was issued by the command prohibiting Dominguez-Nieves from contacting or coming near his wife.



Despite the MPO, he violated it on several occasions and returned to the family home where his wife was still living.



After another incident of physical abuse where Dominguez-Nieves smashed his wife’s laptop and makeup, she again went to authorities and this time participated in several interviews with Army CID agents and prosecutors with the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel where she described the abuse she endured.



Shortly before he was set to face justice in military court, Dominguez-Nieves went absent without official leave in July 2025 and fled to Puerto Rico where his wife was residing at that time. He assaulted her again and was arrested by local authorities on July 25, 2025.



Dominguez-Nieves was tried in Puerto Rico by local authorities Aug. 29, 2025, and pleaded guilty to domestic violence. He was sentenced to a total of 27 months of therapeutic restriction and house arrest as an alternative measure to imprisonment. He must join Teen Challenge for an 18 month term with electronic supervision. After that period, he will be under house arrest with electronic supervision at an address that will be determined once he finishes at Teen Challenge.



In order to ensure justice for the entirety of his crimes, OSTC arranged for the court-martial to be held at Fort Buchanan. Since Fort Buchanan does not have a courtroom, 3rd Infantry Division and OSTC worked with 1st Mission Support Command, Army CID’s Fort Buchanan Resident Unit, the Fort Buchanan Garrison Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, the U.S. Marine Corps Det. 1 Landing Support Company, and the 124th Military Police Battalion to ensure a proper venue for the proceeding was established.



In addition to the sentence he received from Puerto Rican authorities, the military judge sentenced Dominguez-Nieves to a bad conduct discharge from the Army per the terms of the plea agreement.



“Pvt. Dominguez-Nieves targeted his wife and abused her over a period of months. This sentence properly holds him accountable, protects society from future harm, and provides closure for his family,” said Capt. Jacqueline Dieguez, prosecutor, Second Circuit, Army OSTC. “Moving the court-martial to Puerto Rico demonstrates that the military maintains worldwide jurisdiction and is capable of seeing justice through wherever it is needed.”



“With incredible and critical support from Fort Stewart and Fort Buchanan Army CID alongside amazing reserve partners in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Army was able to ensure that Pvt. Dominguez-Nieves was held accountable for the crimes he committed against his wife through federal conviction,” said Lt. Col. Kristen Fricchione, Chief, Second Circuit, Army OSTC. “It will always be the aim of the Office of Special Trial Counsel to prevent Soldiers from gaining a benefit in fleeing to another jurisdiction, and through extensive coordination and cooperation, Capt. Dieguez and the 3rd Infantry Division Office of the Staff Judge Advocate proved that the U.S. Army can reach Soldiers anywhere in the world.”



This case was investigated by Army CID’s Fort Stewart Resident Agency and prosecuted by Dieguez and Capt. Patrick Finn, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit [https://www.army.mil/ostc](https://www.army.mil/ostc).



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at [www.p3tips.com/armycid](http://www.p3tips.com/armycid).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2026 Date Posted: 01.22.2026 16:31 Story ID: 556567 Location: PR Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier faces justice after fleeing to Puerto Rico, pleads guilty to domestic violence crimes, by Michelle McCaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.