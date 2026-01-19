136AW Airmen honored at 2026 Texas Outstanding Airman of the Year event Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Texas Air National Guard Outstanding Airman of the Year Awards is an annual event hosted by the Senior Enlisted Advisory Council that recognizes the extraordinary achievements of Airmen from the three flying wings of the TXANG; the 136th Airlift Wing, 147th Attack Wing, and 149th Fighter Wing.



Divided into different groups based on their rank, nominees traveled to Austin, TX where they were individually interviewed by a selection board that assessed their leadership qualities, performance, and adherence to the core values of the U.S. Air Force.



Following the selection board process, a ceremony was held at Camp Mabry, the headquarters of the Texas Military Department. Each nominee was awarded with the Texas Medal of Merit by Brigadier Gen. Andrew Camacho, Deputy Adjutant General of Texas.



This year the 136th Airlift Wing contributed a total of five nominees:

⦁ Senior Airman Lance Devillier (221st Combat Communications Squadron)

⦁ Tech. Sgt. Colton Fedor (221st Combat Communications Squadron)

⦁ Senior Master Sgt. Cecelia Carter (221st Combat Communications Squadron)

⦁ Tech. Sgt Leonel Benitez (254th Combat Communications Group)

⦁ 2nd Lt. Jericka Graves (136th Maintenance Squadron)



Among these spectacular Airmen two of them, Devillier and Graves, were additionally awarded the title of Outstanding Airman of the Year for their respective categories.



Senior Airman Devillier, a spectrum operations technician, facilitated communication needs that were vital to the movement of aircraft away from high-risk areas in the lead-up to Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025.



2nd Lt. Graves, an aircraft maintenance officer, was recognized for co-hosting a multinational C-130 summit and for her efforts in revamping and increasing attendance for the unit's Officer Development Council, on which she currently serves as vice president.



The title of Outstanding Airman of the Year for the state of Texas allows both of these Airmen to advance to the regional level of the OAY selection process. Winners at the regional level can then advance to the national level. It also upgrades their Texas Medal of Merit to a Texas Outstanding Service Medal. To win any of these recongitions is a great honor and represents not only individual excellence but also the collective mission of the Texas Air National Guard as a whole to always strive for excellence in the service of Texas and our great nation.