908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 3rd Quarter 2025

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – The 908th Flying Training Wing announced its quarterly award winners for the third quarter of 2025, following a board held Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.
Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Stephanie Miller, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Tech. Sgt. Asyndace Turner, 908th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Saskia Harrison, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: Capt. Viki Bloemker, 908th LRS
