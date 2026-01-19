(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 3rd Quarter 2025

    01.22.2026

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – The 908th Flying Training Wing announced its quarterly award winners for the third quarter of 2025, following a board held Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.

    Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Stephanie Miller, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Tech. Sgt. Asyndace Turner, 908th Operations Support Squadron

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Saskia Harrison, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: Capt. Viki Bloemker, 908th LRS

