Munson Army Health Center Provider Retires After 40 Years of Government Service

After 40 years of dedicated government service, Dr. Michael Dlugopolski, a longtime family medicine provider at Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, is retiring this month, marking the end of a career rooted in service, compassion, and commitment to the military medical mission.



Dr. D., as he is known by patients and staff alike, said that his path was shaped early by family support. He credits his mother as his greatest influence in his decision to pursue a career in medicine.



“The first person who I really want to thank is my mother,” shared Dr. D. during a recognition ceremony on post, Jan.14. “She got me through private high school and college at Kansas State University. She made sure I had a great education.”



His wife was also a steadfast partner throughout that journey. Dr. D. said that early in their marriage, she promised to follow him anywhere the Army took them -- on one condition -- they would eventually return to Kansas.



So after completing a career in the Army as a physician, that promise came full circle when Dr. D. accepted his position at Munson Army Health Center as a civilian provider.



“Six months before I retired from the Army, I was looking for a job and this position came up,” he said. “When I asked when they wanted me, they said, ‘As soon as possible.’ I left the Army on a Friday and was working here the following Monday.”



Reflecting on his time in the Military Health System, both on active duty and as a federal civilian employee, Dr. D. described his role at Munson as the fulfillment of a lifelong goal.



“This was my dream job after I retired from the Army,” he said. “It still feels like the dream job.”

While his career dream has been fulfilled, Dr. D shared that his focus is now shifting toward a quieter season of life.



“Dreams change,” he said. “My dream now is much more subdued—spending time with my wife, our cats, and just being present.”



As he prepares to step away from clinical practice, Dr. D. acknowledged what he will miss most. “I’ll miss the camaraderie,” he said. “This is a mission, and the people here make it meaningful. I’ll miss that.”



Dr. D. closed by expressing gratitude to those he served alongside and those he cared for over the years. “Thank you,” he said to staff gathered for his farewell. “It’s been a pleasure working with you through the years.”



As Dr. Michael Dlugopolski retires, his four decades of service leave a lasting impact on the patients, colleagues, and communities he supported throughout his career—a testament to the impact of compassionate care and unwavering dedication within the Military Health System.