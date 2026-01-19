(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Air National Guardsmen rescue an injured snowmachiner

    F-22s and HH-60Gs fly over JBER

    Photo By Senior Airman Julia Lebens | An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 210th Rescue...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Story by Alejandro Pena  

    176th Wing

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 176th Wing rescued an injured snowmachiner Jan. 21 in Southcentral Alaska.

    The injured snowmachiner used a cellular phone to contact the Alaska State Troopers who then requested support from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, resulting in the RCC opening a rescue mission.

    The AKANG accepted the mission and dispatched JBER-based rescue assets from the 176th Wing’s Rescue Squadrons.

    A 210th RQS HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter with 212th RQS Guardian Angels aboard flew to the Lost Lake trail about 70 miles south of Anchorage.

    The Pave Hawk crew arrived on scene and loaded the patient for transport. Guardian Angels rendered medical aid en route.

    The patient was transported and released to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

    While the 176th Wing Rescue Triad’s military mission stands alert in support of the 11th Air Force Alaska NORAD Region, they also work with the AKRCC to provide Alaska with specialized civil search and rescue capabilities when available.

    The rescue squadrons continuously train in Alaska’s vast and austere locations to hone their specialized skill set and can operate under the most challenging conditions.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 15:21
    Story ID: 556555
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Air National Guardsmen rescue an injured snowmachiner, by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    F-22s and HH-60Gs fly over JBER

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version