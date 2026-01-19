Alaska Air National Guardsmen rescue an injured snowmachiner

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Lebens | An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, takes off at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 26, 2022. The 210th, along with the 211th and 212th RQSs, make up the 176th Wing Rescue Triad and are among the busiest search and rescue units in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 176th Wing rescued an injured snowmachiner Jan. 21 in Southcentral Alaska.

The injured snowmachiner used a cellular phone to contact the Alaska State Troopers who then requested support from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, resulting in the RCC opening a rescue mission.

The AKANG accepted the mission and dispatched JBER-based rescue assets from the 176th Wing’s Rescue Squadrons.

A 210th RQS HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter with 212th RQS Guardian Angels aboard flew to the Lost Lake trail about 70 miles south of Anchorage.

The Pave Hawk crew arrived on scene and loaded the patient for transport. Guardian Angels rendered medical aid en route.

The patient was transported and released to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

While the 176th Wing Rescue Triad’s military mission stands alert in support of the 11th Air Force Alaska NORAD Region, they also work with the AKRCC to provide Alaska with specialized civil search and rescue capabilities when available.

The rescue squadrons continuously train in Alaska’s vast and austere locations to hone their specialized skill set and can operate under the most challenging conditions.