433rd MDG Airmen Hone Mass-Casualty Response Skills

Photo By Julian Hernandez | 433rd Medical Group Reserve Airmen participate in a mass-casualty response training event Sep. 6, 2025, at Camp Bramble, located on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The event allowed Reserve Airmen to hone a wide range of skills in a realistic environment. (U.S. Air Force photos by Julian Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

433rd Medical Group Reserve Airmen participated in a mass-casualty response training event Sep. 6, 2025, at Camp Bramble, located on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The event allowed Reserve Airmen to hone skills ranging from tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) to operating in an En Route Patient Staging Facility (ERPS) or Expeditionary Medical Support (EMEDS) construct. Part of the “crawl” phase of the “crawl, walk, run” training progression model, this event allowed Reserve Airmen of all skill levels to practice their craft in preparation for any upcoming or potential mission requirements.

“The objective is to get out and do as much real-world, hands-on training as possible,” said Lt. Col. Reginald Whittington, 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron interim commander. “It's always good practice to get folks out here to understand what some of the stressors can be and how to communicate with each other so they can work together to save patient's lives.”

433rd Medical Group, 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron, and 433rd Medical Squadron unit leaders and members worked together to plan and execute this training to ensure a wide range of Airmen are ready now.

“It’s crucial that the MDS and ASTS are working jointly, because the two functions cannot work independently,” Whittington emphasized. “It’s very beneficial that we're working together and understanding what the needs of both of these units are and how those functions interact so we can better serve our patients.”