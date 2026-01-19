(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    433rd MDG Airmen Hone Mass-Casualty Response Skills

    433rd MDG Airmen Hone Mass-Casualty Response Skills

    Photo By Julian Hernandez | 433rd Medical Group Reserve Airmen participate in a mass-casualty response training...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Story by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    433rd Medical Group Reserve Airmen participated in a mass-casualty response training event Sep. 6, 2025, at Camp Bramble, located on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The event allowed Reserve Airmen to hone skills ranging from tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) to operating in an En Route Patient Staging Facility (ERPS) or Expeditionary Medical Support (EMEDS) construct. Part of the “crawl” phase of the “crawl, walk, run” training progression model, this event allowed Reserve Airmen of all skill levels to practice their craft in preparation for any upcoming or potential mission requirements.

    “The objective is to get out and do as much real-world, hands-on training as possible,” said Lt. Col. Reginald Whittington, 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron interim commander. “It's always good practice to get folks out here to understand what some of the stressors can be and how to communicate with each other so they can work together to save patient's lives.”

    433rd Medical Group, 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron, and 433rd Medical Squadron unit leaders and members worked together to plan and execute this training to ensure a wide range of Airmen are ready now.

    “It’s crucial that the MDS and ASTS are working jointly, because the two functions cannot work independently,” Whittington emphasized. “It’s very beneficial that we're working together and understanding what the needs of both of these units are and how those functions interact so we can better serve our patients.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 13:37
    Story ID: 556544
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 433rd MDG Airmen Hone Mass-Casualty Response Skills, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    433rd MDG Airmen Hone Mass-Casualty Response Skills
    433rd MDG Airmen Hone Mass-Casualty Response Skills
    433rd MDG Airmen Hone Mass-Casualty Response Skills
    433rd MDG Airmen Hone Mass-Casualty Response Skills
    433rd MDG Airmen Hone Mass-Casualty Response Skills
    433rd MDG Airmen Hone Mass-Casualty Response Skills
    433rd MDG Airmen Hone Mass-Casualty Response Skills
    433rd MDG Airmen Hone Mass-Casualty Response Skills
    433rd MDG Airmen Hone Mass-Casualty Response Skills
    433rd MDG Airmen Hone Mass-Casualty Response Skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    433rd Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version