    FRCSW Comptroller Team Visits USS Theodore Roosevelt

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Story by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Teammates from the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Comptroller Department embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt for an in-depth familiarization visit designed to connect their day-to-day responsibilities with the operational realities of the fleet. The tour allowed less experienced members of the team to see firsthand the complexity, tempo, and coordination required to sustain carrier-based aviation, emphasizing how critical accurate financial planning, execution, and oversight are to mission success. Witnessing the real effort required to generate and maintain combat-ready forces at sea, FRCSW employees gained a deeper appreciation for how their work directly impacts readiness and the fleet, strengthening their ability to perform their roles in direct support of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps

    FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 11:35
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
