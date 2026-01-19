(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hoosier National Guard history trio set for Middle East deployment

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 138th Military History Detachment said goodbye to friends and family during a departure ceremony at the Indianapolis International Airport on Wednesday.

    The team, led by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Amanda Spear, will support Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East for a deployment scheduled for nine months.

    "Our mission is unique yet important," said Spear. "We're entrusted with capturing the truth of this operation as it unfolds accurately, professionally and without bias. The deployment will test us and require flexibility, teamwork and resilience, and I have full confidence in my team."

    The team's soldiers will document units throughout U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility collecting documents, interviews and artifacts. They will also gather data and provide analysis to U.S. commanders in the region.

    The team also consists of Staff Sgt. Ken Farrier and Sgt. Devin Acosta.

    "Each of us brings experience, discipline and perspective that strengthens not only this detachment, but also the larger force we support and the Indiana National Guard," said Spear.

