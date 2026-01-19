Paving the way: 1st ETSG delivers critical foundation for regional stability

Across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, where operational demands shift rapidly and missions emerge with little warning, the U.S. Air Force’s 1st Expeditionary Theater Support Group serves as a proving ground for novel ways to employ combat support, delivering the foundation that allows joint forces to operate, sustain, and succeed.

As Ninth Air Force's (Air Forces Central) mission support group for locations without permanent Air Expeditionary Wings, the 1st ETSG specializes in one essential task: rapidly transforming warm bases or underdeveloped locations into fully functioning bases capable of supporting U.S. and coalition forces. From reception to beddown, the group plans, constructs, and operates installations where service members live and work—often in a matter of weeks. U.S. Army Spc. Christian Jones, works out in gym managed by the 1st Expeditionary Theater Support Group at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 29, 2025.

Over the past year, the 1st ETSG’s efforts have been instrumental in enabling large-scale joint operations and regional stability initiatives. Through infrastructure enhancements, improved logistical coordination, and sustained force support, the team delivered critical personnel support functions required by the Department of War to enable stabilization efforts aligned with a broader “peace through strength” approach in the Middle East.

U.S. Air Force 1St Lt. Edie Worthington, 1st Expeditionary Theater Support Group, engineering officer in charge and Capt. Andrew Groleau, 1st ETSG, site director of operations, review the progress of a newly constructed building at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 29, 2025.

“The Expeditionary Theater Support Group does exactly what it’s built for: rapidly deploying to support unique and urgent missions in support of strategic objectives,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ross Dotzlaf, commander of the 1st ETSG. “It’s the Airmen behind the scenes who are the true success story, working 24/7 to enable the mission.”

Partnerships at the Foundation of Success

In addition to base operations, the 1st ETSG’s unique mission set, and capabilities bring them in contact with Host Nation and Partner Nation military forces and communities, which makes them ideally suited to achieve the Combined Forces Air Component Commander’s priority of “Partner for Strength.” Recently, the 1st ETSG emphasized partnership and engagement with the surrounding community. Airmen volunteered at a local school, mentoring students on the fundamentals of American football. Through drills, teamwork, and shared experiences, this engagement fostered cultural exchange and strengthened connections between U.S. forces and the local population.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Expeditionary Theater Support Group interact with kids during a community engagement event near a base in within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 28, 2025.

“Host-nation partnerships are foundational to everything we do,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathan Greiner, ETSG site lead. “Our ability to build, sustain, and operate bases at speed depends on trust and cooperation with our partners. Those relationships don’t just enable the mission—they strengthen regional stability and long-term access.”

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Sadie Lambert, 1st Expeditionary Theater Support Group, contracting officer, teaches kids how to play American football during a community engagement event near a base in within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 28, 2025.

Beyond construction and infrastructure, the 1st ETSG worked alongside host-nation partners to coordinate a wide range of essential support services for inbound U.S. Army and joint personnel. These services included base access and badging, fuel delivery for mission-critical generators, extended dining facility services, laundry services, base transportation, improved area lighting, and barber services—each a small but vital component of sustaining combat-ready forces.

From House to Home

Once notified of incoming forces, the 1st ETSG immediately adapts existing airbase infrastructure to meet mission-specific requirements. Airmen construct and prepare living quarters, oversee the cleaning and refurbishment of facilities, and ensure safe, functional environments for hundreds of personnel. At the same time, they coordinate closely with host-nation partners to improve cargo processing yards, enhance logistics flow, and source local suppliers and contractors to meet current and future needs. These efforts directly expedite the reception of U.S. service members, equipment, and supplies arriving via multiple airlift missions. In one instance, the group accelerated erosion control and paving projects that significantly improved mobility and living conditions across the installation—demonstrating how infrastructure directly impacts operational effectiveness.

U.S. Army Pfc. Immanuel Vaughn, uses laundry machines managed by the 1st Expeditionary Theater Support Group at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 29, 2025.

Quality-of-life improvements have also remained a priority. The 1st ETSG led projects to improve road networks, modernize dining facilities, and expand morale, welfare, and recreation (MWR) spaces. While often unnoticed outside the wire, these enhancements make a measurable difference in daily life for deployed warfighters.

Agile Support for Joint Forces

One of the group’s most impactful initiatives was the establishment of a joint mayor cell alongside U.S. Army Central Command staff. This co-located team brought together key operational and base operating support stakeholders, creating shared office space, clearly defined roles and responsibilities, and streamlined processes. The result was improved joint interoperability and communication across accountability, facility management, and force sustainment—achieved in less than two weeks.

“The successful beddown of the personnel demonstrated agile mission support in a complex and demanding environment,” Dotzlaf said. “In a theater where success is measured in days, not months, the 1st ETSG's ability to forge stability from bare earth remains the critical first step in projecting joint-force power.”

A Joint-Force Enabler

Senior leaders credit the 1st ETSG with making the mission possible.

“Joint operational success is built on the bedrock of base support and logistics,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, AFCENT commander. “Across this region, this unit provides a wide variety of support and sustainment to whatever the Joint Force requires. Whether it is creating infrastructure, providing living quarters, or feeding the troops. Give the Airmen of 1st ETSG a blank, open space and they can turn it into a facility to project power or foster stability.”

As a Direct Reporting Operational Unit to the AFCENT commander, the 1st ETSG operates as a group-above-wing-echelon theater asset with a core emphasis on Contracting, Communications, Civil Engineer services, and Logistics. A primary objective of the group is campaigning and setting the theater in support of contingency operations, ensuring forces can operate flexibly across dispersed locations.

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Sadie Lambert, 1st Expeditionary Theater Support Group, contracting officer, performs administrative duties at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 29, 2025.

Since its inception, the 1st ETSG has executed operations in 12 countries at 22 sites throughout the CENTCOM area of responsibility—a testament to the group’s adaptability, technical expertise, and commitment to joint success.

While often operating out of the spotlight, the Airmen of the 1st ETSG remain a decisive force behind the front lines—employing theater combat support capabilities by transforming undeveloped bases into the forefront of U.S. and coalition power wherever the mission demands.