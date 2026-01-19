A “Tail” of Service: Famous “Doggles” dog MWD Nick retires after six years

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. — The beloved military working dog known across the force for greeting users when logging in to military devices is now retired from active service.

Affectionately called “Doggles,” MWD Nick served eight years in the U.S. Army, seven of those here.

Nick specialized in explosives detection, where he helped technicians as they confronted and defeated explosives around the world. Some of the biggest assignments that Nick and handler Staff Sgt. Justin Peyton have worked include 58 United States Secret Service missions, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Summit, the Democratic National Convention, the Army's 250th anniversary celebration, state funerals, and the United Nations General Assembly.

“My favorite assignment was the United Nations meeting in New York City,” Peyton said. “We got to walk around the city, see sights and meet lots of people.”

The famous photo came from Nick’s nine-month deployment to Al Assad, Iraq with his previous handler, Spc. Joseph J. Lane. During this deployment, Lane and Nick supported the 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

“The goggles are worn to protect MWDs from debris and harsh weather,” said Lane in a 2023 interview. “In that photo, Nick was wearing them at the range for familiarization. We were at the range for night fire, and we flew in Black Hawks with night vision goggles.”

Nick’s photo was selected from among hundreds to be used by the Department of Dense Global Directory.

“When they saw Nick’s photo, the creators knew that was the one they wanted,” Peyton said.

Since becoming the face of the DoD Global Directory, Nick garnered a cult following among service members and Department of War civilians. A morale patch made by a small artist has been sold thousands of times.

“It has been nice to see lots of people take to him and fall in love with him,” Peyton said.

“This dog’s career is a direct reflection of the high standards and operational lethality we demand from every team in our unit,” said 2D MP Detachment (MWD) Commander Capt. Patricio Quezada, as he reflected on Nick and Peyton’s time with the unit. “Their success was built on the relentless work of a dedicated handler who exercised patience and translated that into an unbreakable bond between dog and handler.”

When adopting a military working dog after their service, handlers have priority. Nick will be living out the rest of his years with Peyton, his wife Lauren and two children.

“Knowing that Nick kept Justin safe for so long, knowing that he protects my husband, has given me a lot of comfort,” Lauren said. “We are looking forward to giving him a comfortable life in retirement.”

Date Taken: 01.21.2026 Date Posted: 01.22.2026