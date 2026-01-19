Leadership Changes Hands: Lt. Col. Janecke Relinquishes Command of 3rd Maintenance Battalion to Lt. Col. John Sykas III Your browser does not support the audio element.

Okinawa, Japan — U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. David Janecke, outgoing commanding officer of 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, relinquished command to Lt. Col. John Sykas III, the incoming commanding officer of 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd MLG, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 16, 2026.



After nearly two years in command, Janecke completed his tenure as commanding officer of 3rd Maintenance Battalion. He assumed command of the battalion June 21, 2024, leading the unit through multiple operational commitments while emphasizing readiness, discipline and Marine welfare.



Capt. Anastasia McLeod, an S-4 officer with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd MLG, reflected on Janecke’s leadership and the impact he had on the Marines under his charge.



“He was firm, but fair. He took his time to get to know the Marines. He would walk around the spaces and always show face. He leads from the front, and is very [physical training] heavy, which is good,” McLeod said.



McLeod emphasized that Janecke’s leadership style was rooted in genuine concern for the Marines, noting that his engagement went beyond formal interactions.



“In terms of taking care of the Marines, I know that when he asked the Marines how they are he actually cared, which is important as a commander,” McLeod stated.



McLeod added that Janecke prioritized building strong relationships within the battalion’s leadership, fostering unity and trust among staff and officers. By emphasizing professional military education and shared leadership development, he worked to create a cohesive team that functioned as more than just coworkers, strengthening the battalion’s ability to accomplish its mission.



McLeod also highlighted Janecke’s consistent focus on morale, crediting him with organizing events that reinforced a family-oriented atmosphere within the unit and helped sustain motivation during demanding operational tempos.



“He always says, ‘Thank you for your hard work,’ and I know that even at the lowest level, they see that he cares,” McLeod said.



Janecke’s commitment to taking care of Marines extended to ensuring they had the resources necessary to succeed, according to McLeod.



“Whether it’s repair parts for trucks or coveralls for maintainers, he made sure that we got what we needed,” McLeod said, underscoring his attention to logistical readiness and support for maintainers across the battalion.



Sgt. Aaron Anderson, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, echoed those sentiments, highlighting Janecke’s ability to relate to Marines at every level.



“He was wonderful … He’s one of those leaders that really made it very clear,” Anderson said. “He understood where he came from. He remembers when he was a [private first class], a lance corporal, corporal, sergeant. He would tell us at every formation that he’s been through all of the ranks just to show that familiarity, saying, ‘Hey, I know what you are going through.’”



Anderson also noted Janecke’s emphasis on physical training and personal motivation.



“He was very heavily into PT,” Anderson said. “As a leader, it was phenomenal and motivating. It made me want to be like him.”



Sgt. Maj. Aaron Jones, the sergeant major of 3rd Maintenance Battalion, also reflected on Janecke’s leadership and reputation within the logistics community.



“Across the board, he was well known throughout the MLG. He is definitely a lead-from-the-front type of leader, one-hundred percent,” Jones said. “Always concerned about the Marines’ welfare, puts the Marines’ welfare almost before the mission, but the mission was always right there with it.”



As the battalion transitions to new leadership, Marines are beginning to form impressions of Lt. Col. John Sykas III. Jones expressed optimism about the battalion’s future under Sykas’ command.



“We will get to know each other more, and I look forward to working with him,” Jones said.



As Janecke relinquishes command, he leaves behind a battalion shaped by strong leadership, operational readiness and a culture centered on taking care of Marines, as 3rd Maintenance Battalion prepares to move forward under new leadership.