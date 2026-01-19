Space Forces Southern activated at Davis-Monthan AFB

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan L. Pettus, left, U.S. Southern Command acting commander shakes hands with Col. Brandon Alford, right, U.S. Space Forces Southern commander during an activation ceremony for U.S. Space Forces Southern at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. SPACEFOR–SOUTH serves as the space component to U.S. Southern Command, responsible for integrating space power with joint, interagency and multinational partners to support regional security, deterrence and stability across Central America, South America and the Caribbean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell) see less | View Image Page

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — The U.S. Space Force and U.S. Southern Command officially marked the activation of Space Forces Southern (SPACEFOR–SOUTH) during a ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Jan. 21, 2026, formalizing the command’s role in integrating space capabilities across the Western Hemisphere.

Although SPACEFOR–SOUTH became operational effective Dec. 1, 2025, the ceremony formally recognized the activation with the assumption of command by Col. Brandon P. Alford, and the digital unveiling of the Space Forces Southern emblem, symbolizing the command’s mission and regional focus.

SPACEFOR–SOUTH serves as the space component to U.S. Southern Command, responsible for integrating space power with joint, interagency and multinational partners to support regional security, deterrence and stability across Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

“This new organization reaffirms our commitment to address local threats of all shapes and sizes, ranging from malign state actors to violent extremist organizations and to transnational criminal organizations,” said Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman. “Space Forces Southern will continue to be a force for good in the region, using space to maintain peace and stability, and defend the homeland.”

Saltzman emphasized that space capabilities are not just support elements for the Joint Force, but a fully integrated and critical component in their own right.

“As we clearly saw in recent operations in the SOUTHCOM [area of responsibility], without space, kill chains don’t close, our strategic advantage evaporates, and we can’t complete our joint missions,” Saltzman added. As the first commander of Space Forces Southern, Alford said the activation reflects the growing operational importance of space to missions conducted daily in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.

“Today marks the beginning of a future that is more connected, more informed, agile, and more united in building together to be more capable,” Alford said. “As the first commander of Space Forces Southern, I accept this responsibility with humility and optimism. I am confident that together we will shape a space domain that reflects our shared values and shared aspirations.

“We are not just standing up a command today,” added Alford. “Together, we are shaping the space domain so that what lies above us strengthens everything we value below.”

A career space professional, Alford brings extensive experience across the enterprise, including operational, instructional and staff assignments supporting missile warning, space control and joint space integration. Prior to assuming command, he served in senior leadership roles aligned with U.S. Southern Command, providing continuity between the command’s initial operational capability and its formal activation.

The ceremony included a digital unveiling of the official Space Forces Southern emblem. The design features the Southern Cross constellation to signify that Space Forces Southern is the space component focused on South America, and a lightning bolt symbolizing the speed and responsiveness of space-enabled support to joint and partner forces throughout the region.

In the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, space-enabled capabilities support operations across vast distances and complex environments. Guardians provide positioning, navigation and timing; secure satellite communications; and space-enabled awareness supporting counter-illicit trafficking operations, multinational exercises, partner-nation capacity building and crisis response—strengthening regional stability and deterrence.

“The activation of Space Forces Southern affirms a simple and powerful idea: we are one hemisphere, stronger together,” Alford said. “Bound together by geography, values, and a shared future above us—connected by shared challenges and shared opportunity.”

The ceremony was attended by senior leaders including Lt. Gen. Evan L. Pettus, acting commander of U.S. Southern Command; Maj. Gen. David Mineau, commander of Air Forces Southern; and Under Secretary of the Air Force Matthew Lohmeier, underscoring the importance of space integration in support of joint and departmental priorities.

Headquartered at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, SPACEFOR–SOUTH will work closely with U.S. Space Command, U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Northern Command, the Air National Guard’s State Partnership Program and international partners to enhance interoperability and strengthen space domain awareness throughout the region.

The activation of SPACEFOR–SOUTH marks another significant step in formally establishing space as a warfighting domain critical to joint operations, reinforcing security and stability across the Western Hemisphere.