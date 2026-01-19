NAVFAC Pacific Awards $85 Million Base Operating Support Contract at Diego Garcia Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded an $85,236,794 contract Jan. 13 to Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, of Chantilly, Virginia, for base operating support services at the Navy Support Facility in Diego Garcia.



"This contract is vital for ensuring the continued operational readiness of Diego Garcia to ensure our critical infrastructure will remain ready to support U.S. and allied missions across the Indo-Pacific," said NAVFAC Pacific Public Works Facility Support Contracts Projects Manager Mark Asato.



The fixed price award fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will provide comprehensive support for the facility, a key strategic outpost for U.S. and allied forces in the British Indian Ocean Territory.



The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, general management and administration services; command and staff; public safety; air operations; port operations; supply; morale, welfare and recreation support; galley; bachelor quarters; facilities support; utilities; base support vehicles and equipment; and environmental support.



Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory with an expected completion date of January 2034.