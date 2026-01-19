Navy to start ventilating ninth Red Hill Facility tank; air quality monitoring continues

**JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii –** The Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) will begin venting tank 15 at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) this month, marking another significant milestone in the facility's decommissioning process. Tank decommissioning is a multi-stage process involving defueling, venting, cleaning, and ultimately, the permanent closure of each tank.

With approval from the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), NCTF-RH will conduct the safe and deliberate venting (degassing) of tank 15. This tank is the ninth of 14 to undergo ventilation, a critical initial step in preparing the RHBFSF's 20 tanks for cleaning and decommissioning. Six of the facility’s 20 tanks were empty and out of service before defueling began. Further information on the decommissioning process, including tank cleaning procedures, progress attained and pipeline removal, is available on the NCTF-RH website:https://www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil/Portals/101/20260801v2%20NCTF-RH%20Operations%20Dashboard.pdf.

The degassing phase removes volatile organic compounds (VOCs) by circulating clean air from the bottom of the tank, forcing emissions upward through a ventilation system. While this process ensures a safer working environment within the tanks, NCTF-RH is committed to safeguarding the surrounding community and maintains a comprehensive air quality monitoring (AQM) program.

Nine AQM stations are strategically located in and around RHBFSF, including one at the Halawa Correctional Facility. These stations continuously track air quality, measure emission levels, and gather real-time atmospheric data, such as wind speed, wind direction, temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure. NCTF-RH closely monitors this data to ensure VOC emissions from ventilation remain well below the DOH's limit of 38 parts per million by volume (ppmv). Since degassing operations began in summer 2024, average emission readings have been 0.041 ppmv.

As a commitment to the community, NCTF-RH ensures AQM data is readily available to the public during and after the degassing phase. Access Real-time data updates on the NCTF-RH mobile app (hourly updates during venting) or the NCTF-RH website (daily updates):https://www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil/Tank-Ventilation/Air-Quality-Monitoring-AQM/.

In the unlikely event of an exceedance, NCTF-RH will immediately notify regulators, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management, and the public through the NCTF-RH app, website, and a press release. For any questions or concerns, please contact the Navy Call Center at 808-210-6968.

For more information about NCTF-RH, visit https://www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil/. For imagery, video and other digital media please visit our DVIDS site here:https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NCTF-RH.

