The purpose of this workshop is to provide partners, stakeholders and the public with an opportunity to learn more about the draft 2026 Integrated Delivery Schedule, or “IDS.”

The IDS reflects the sequencing strategy for planning, design, and construction for the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Program. This is a living document that synchronizes federal and state program and project priorities to provide a clear path forward.

The development of the draft 2026 IDS builds upon sustained federal leadership and investment in Everglades restoration, including actions taken during the Trump Administration to advance project delivery, strengthen intergovernmental coordination, and emphasize timely implementation of restoration priorities across South Florida.

The Integrated Delivery Schedule (IDS) is a forward-looking snapshot of upcoming design and construction schedules and programmatic costs at a “top line” level for the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration (SFER) Program. It includes Modified Water Deliveries to Everglades National Park, Critical Projects, Kissimmee River Restoration, non–Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) Central and Southern Florida (C&SF) projects, and CERP projects. The Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan focuses on “getting the water right.” CERP—the largest aquatic ecosystem restoration effort in the nation, spanning more than 18,000 square miles—is designed to improve the health of more than 2.4 million acres.

The IDS synchronizes program and project priorities with the State of Florida and supports achievement of CERP restoration objectives at the earliest practicable time, consistent with annual funding updates and interdependencies between project components.

Please join us for the Integrated Delivery Schedule Public Engagement Workshop:

Friday, January 23, 2026 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In person at the: South Florida Water Management District3301 Gun Club Road, Building B-1 Governing Board Auditorium

Additional meeting information is available on [https://www.evergladesrestoration.gov/]().