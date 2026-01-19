(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Draft 2026 Integrated Delivery Schedule

    PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Story by Jeffrey Prater 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The purpose of this workshop is to provide partners, stakeholders and the public with an opportunity to learn more about the draft 2026 Integrated Delivery Schedule, or “IDS.”

    The IDS reflects the sequencing strategy for planning, design, and construction for the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Program. This is a living document that synchronizes federal and state program and project priorities to provide a clear path forward.

    The development of the draft 2026 IDS builds upon sustained federal leadership and investment in Everglades restoration, including actions taken during the Trump Administration to advance project delivery, strengthen intergovernmental coordination, and emphasize timely implementation of restoration priorities across South Florida.

    The Integrated Delivery Schedule (IDS) is a forward-looking snapshot of upcoming design and construction schedules and programmatic costs at a “top line” level for the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration (SFER) Program. It includes Modified Water Deliveries to Everglades National Park, Critical Projects, Kissimmee River Restoration, non–Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) Central and Southern Florida (C&SF) projects, and CERP projects. The Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan focuses on “getting the water right.” CERP—the largest aquatic ecosystem restoration effort in the nation, spanning more than 18,000 square miles—is designed to improve the health of more than 2.4 million acres.

    The IDS synchronizes program and project priorities with the State of Florida and supports achievement of CERP restoration objectives at the earliest practicable time, consistent with annual funding updates and interdependencies between project components.

    Please join us for the Integrated Delivery Schedule Public Engagement Workshop:

    Friday, January 23, 2026 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In person at the: South Florida Water Management District3301 Gun Club Road, Building B-1 Governing Board Auditorium

    Additional meeting information is available on [https://www.evergladesrestoration.gov/]().

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 13:55
    Story ID: 556472
    Location: PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: CLEWISTON, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: NAPLES, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Draft 2026 Integrated Delivery Schedule, by Jeffrey Prater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LINKS

    America's Waters

    EAA- Contract10A

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cerp
    sfer
    usace
    draftids2026
    everglades-restrtoration
    draft-2026-integrated-delivery-schedule

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version