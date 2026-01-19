International Air and Space Attachés tour Air University

Photo By Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Faith, Secretary of the Air Force International Affairs attaché engagements, attends a panel briefing during an orientation tour at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama Jan. 13, 2026. International Attachés had the opportunity during this visit to experience the educational learning environment with their country members attending Air University, participating in multiple mission briefings and an “Educating the Warfighter Mindset for Airpower” panel while touring Air War College, the LeMay Center, and Air Command and Staff College. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala.— Air University hosted an orientation tour for 30 International Air and Space Attachés and spouses Jan 12-13, educating allies on the Department of the Air Force mission and U.S. culture. On behalf of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, International Affairs from the Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force provides Attachés these orientation tours to highlight Air and Space Force units, organizations and installations throughout the country to showcase capabilities and strengthen partnerships.

“The International Air Attaché Orientation was a great opportunity to support our allies and partners with gaining a deeper understanding about Air University’s mission, the student learning experience and the value of having internationals attend Air University,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jamel Chaney, Air University International Affairs division chief. “Truly appreciated hosting the International Attachés, the Attaché Spouses, and Secretary of the Air Force International Affairs teammates.”

International Air and Space Attachés serve as official representatives of their government at their respective Washinton D.C. embassy. These individuals have expertise in specific fields – defense, education, or cultural affairs – and help strengthen bilateral engagements.

“I’m deeply appreciative the Department of the Air Force wants to do this,” said Royal Canadian Air Force Col. Barry Leonard, Air and Space Attaché, and the Air Attaché Association dean. “It’s a clear signal to foreign officers and militaries that the [DAF] wants us to understand how they function… so we can communicate that information back to our air forces to collaborate and work better together. To have the department support those efforts is very encouraging for us.”

Attachés visit Air University each year to attend graduations, officiate promotions, arrange engagements and conduct wellness checks on students attending courses here. International Attachés had the opportunity during this visit to experience the educational learning environment with their country members attending Air University, participating in multiple mission briefings and an “Educating the Warfighter Mindset for Airpower” panel while touring Air War College, the LeMay Center, and Air Command and Staff College.

“We were honored to host the International Attachés and provide them with a comprehensive look into the immersive learning environment at Air University. These visits are vital for strengthening the bonds of partnership and mutual understanding,” added Chaney. “Witnessing the interaction between the Attachés and their country's students, who are future leaders in their respective air forces, is a powerful reminder of the global commitment to security and cooperation that we foster here."

The International Air and Space Attachés and their spouses January 2026 Orientation Tour included visits to U.S. Southern Command in Miami, Florida, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, Randolph Air Force Base, Texas, and Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas.