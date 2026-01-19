Truax Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Collin Truax graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Collin Truax graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Jan. 22, 2026. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Collin Truax graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Jan. 22, 2026.



Truax, 22, of Centerville, Ohio, said earning the Navy’s highest recruit honor represents the fulfillment of a commitment he made to himself years ago.



“Joining the Navy was about finishing what I started,” Truax said. “After my service in the Army ended earlier than I had planned, I was determined to prove to myself that I had the resilience necessary to have success in the military. This award confirms that my decision to stay the course and follow through was the correct one.”



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is presented to the recruit who best exemplifies enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork throughout training. The distinction places Truax among the top of today’s newest Sailors. As part of his recognition, he received a flag letter of commendation.



Truax said his focus throughout training was never on individual recognition, but on helping his division perform at its highest level.



“From the first week of training, my goal was to lead my division and help us become the best team we could be,” he said. “Winning the MEA is the culmination of two months of dedication to both myself and my shipmates. It’s the greatest honor I’ve achieved so far, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my RDCs and the recruits around me.”



Before joining the Navy, Truax attended Centerville High School, where he participated in Business Professionals of America. He later worked as an apprentice general manager in the restaurant industry, gaining early leadership experience in a fast-paced environment.



His Recruit Division Commanders were Chief Damage Controlman (DCC) Daniel Ortega, Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Equipment (ABEC) Sadiyah Henderson, Mineman 1st Class (MN1) David Gordon, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class (FC2) Garrett Caro.



Truax credited MN1 Gordon as a major influence on his development during boot camp.



“From the very beginning, MN1 Gordon pushed me to understand what it truly means to be a leader and a reliable member of a team,” Truax said. “He emphasized discipline, resilience, and attention to detail. Those lessons are things I know I’ll carry with me throughout my Navy career.”



The greatest challenge Truax faced during training, he said, was learning how to operate effectively as part of a diverse team.



“Everyone arrives at boot camp with different backgrounds, expectations, and goals,” he said. “Learning how to align all of that into one cohesive team isn’t easy. What helped us overcome it was the shared struggle we faced every day and remembering that we all took the same oath to serve the same country. Once that clicked, everything changed.”



Following graduation, Truax will attend Hospital Corpsman “A” school in San Antonio, Texas, where he will learn the fundamentals of medical care in support of Sailors and Marines in the fleet.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks long, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.