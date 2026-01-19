Cervical Health Awareness: Walter Reed Provides Comprehensive Women’s Health Services

Courtesy Photo | Walter Reed provides comprehensive women’s health services, including care supporting cervical health maintenance, [disease] prevention, early detection, and management of related issues. see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little Walter Reed Hospital Communications

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) offers Military Health System (MHS) beneficiaries access to “a comprehensive suite of women’s health services supporting cervical health maintenance, [disease] prevention, early detection, and management of related issues,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Kristen Bunch, director of the Gynecologic Cancer Center of Excellence at WRNMMC. Bunch also serves as director of Fellowship in Gynecologic Oncology for the National Capital Consortium, which includes graduate medical education programs at military medical treatment facilities throughout the National Capital Region (NCR).

Cervical Health Awareness Month is observed during January to educate the public about cervical cancer prevention, early detection through Pap tests and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) screenings, and the importance of the HPV vaccine.

Cervical cancer is preventable, yet it presents a significant health concern affecting thousands of women annually, Bunch explained.

Bunch said the routine services provided at Walter Reed central to maintaining cervical health include annual well woman exams, Pap smears and HPV testing, pelvic exams, and breast screenings. “If a routine cervical health screening identifies a need for subspecialty care, WRNMMC can seamlessly provide Gynecologic Oncology subspecialty support and care from the Ob/Gyn clinic,” she added.

A woman’s cervical health can also impact readiness, Bunch explained.

“A service member’s cervical health can directly affect individual medical readiness, deployability, and unit readiness in ways that may be underappreciated, and is a force health protection issue, not just an individual concern,” Bunch stated. “Abnormal cervical screenings without proper follow-ups can affect deployable status.

Additionally, service members who miss routine cervical cancer screenings are at higher risk for late detection of disease, needing more treatment, or longer recovery times and duty limitations. Optimal cervical health supports readiness by minimizing preventable disease, reducing non-deployable time, and preserving long-term health and career longevity.”

MHS officials report that while the MHS “experiences the same resource management challenges as the rest of U.S. health care, [the MHS] also faces unique challenges posed by its patient population, some of whom undertake long assignments to remote and austere locations without infrastructure or medical providers necessary to support cytology screenings.”

According to a study reported by the MHS in May 2025 titled Trends in Cervical Cancer Screening Modality in the Active Component U.S. Military, 2013–2023, “the MHS practice patterns demonstrated a response to national guideline changes including increased co-testing and evidence of increasing primary HPV screening among women aged 30-64 years.”

Bunch added that all beneficiaries of Walter Reed who face a cervical health challenge can expect comprehensive evaluation and care from its robust women’s health and specialty oncology services. “The diagnostic workup is tailored to the specific findings and treatment planning [and] is done with a gynecology provider at WRNMMC. Additionally, beneficiaries may access specialty care with Gynecologic Oncology, Urogynecology, and Reproductive endocrinology/infertility specialists located at WRNMMC, as needed. Care is coordinated to ensure continuity and connection across Ob/Gyn and specialty services. Appointments can be made through the WRNMMC Women’s Health service line.”

“Maintaining cervical health is largely about prevention, early detection, and healthy habits,” Bunch said. “The most important advice can be summarized as:

“One, get regular cervical cancer screening. Your Ob/Gyn or health care provider can discuss the timing of screenings, and I recommend following up if results are abnormal.

“Two, get the HPV vaccine, if eligible. HPV causes the vast majority of cervical cancers and vaccination can be protective and preventative from infection.

“Three, practice safe sex by using condoms to reduce HPV and other sexually transmitted infections, limit sexual partners, and seek prompt evaluation and treatment if concerned about having a sexually transmitted infection.

“Four, avoid smoking which weakens the immune system and impairs the cervix’s ability to clear HPV, and

“Five, pay attention to symptoms such as abnormal bleeding, bleeding with intercourse, and vaginal discharge, and pelvic pain.”

For more information about Gynecologic Oncology Service at Walter Reed and the John P. Murtha Cancer Center of Excellence at WRNMMC, call (301) 400-1258.