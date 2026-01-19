Fort Rucker town hall welcomes community input

Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Danielle Burleson, a Corvias resident and military spouse, voices suggestions to Col. Jeffrey Paulus, Fort Rucker garrison commander, during a town hall at the Bowden Community Center Jan. 20. see less | View Image Page

FORT RUCKER, Ala.— Col. Jeffrey Paulus, Fort Rucker garrison commander, and a team of installation leaders held the first town hall of 2026 on Jan. 20 at the Bowden Community Center, providing a platform for community members to voice constructive feedback in a face-to-face setting.

Danielle Burleson, a Corvias resident and military spouse, attended the town hall with suggestions to improve safety and quality of life.

“How can we create a safer pedestrian and stroller friendly lane on Division Road?” Burleson asked. “Most of our busier roads have sidewalks or a shoulder but there are a lot of families that walk out here regularly, and a painted designated lane would really help keep everyone safe from the cars on the road going 30 mph.”

Paulus directed the question to Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Sears, Directorate of Public Safety non-commissioned officer in charge, who took down the suggestion and agreed to bring up the concern with the team.

Other suggestions included dog park upgrades, a three-way stop sign at the intersection of Farrell and Artillery roads, speedbumps near Parker Elementary School and improving the quality of swings on playgrounds. “Thanks for taking time to host this,” Burleson said. “The command team was extremely personable. I was nervous to share my ideas, and they made my suggestions feel welcome.”

Town halls typically take place quarterly on Fort Rucker, often in a walking format. To stay informed on the next town hall, follow the Fort Rucker Facebook and Instagram pages and download the My Army Post App for upcoming events on the installation.