(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Rucker town hall welcomes community input

    Fort Rucker town hall welcomes community input

    Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Danielle Burleson, a Corvias resident and military spouse, voices suggestions to Col....... read more read more

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Story by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    FORT RUCKER, Ala.— Col. Jeffrey Paulus, Fort Rucker garrison commander, and a team of installation leaders held the first town hall of 2026 on Jan. 20 at the Bowden Community Center, providing a platform for community members to voice constructive feedback in a face-to-face setting.

    Danielle Burleson, a Corvias resident and military spouse, attended the town hall with suggestions to improve safety and quality of life.

    “How can we create a safer pedestrian and stroller friendly lane on Division Road?” Burleson asked. “Most of our busier roads have sidewalks or a shoulder but there are a lot of families that walk out here regularly, and a painted designated lane would really help keep everyone safe from the cars on the road going 30 mph.”

    Paulus directed the question to Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Sears, Directorate of Public Safety non-commissioned officer in charge, who took down the suggestion and agreed to bring up the concern with the team.

    Other suggestions included dog park upgrades, a three-way stop sign at the intersection of Farrell and Artillery roads, speedbumps near Parker Elementary School and improving the quality of swings on playgrounds. “Thanks for taking time to host this,” Burleson said. “The command team was extremely personable. I was nervous to share my ideas, and they made my suggestions feel welcome.”

    Town halls typically take place quarterly on Fort Rucker, often in a walking format. To stay informed on the next town hall, follow the Fort Rucker Facebook and Instagram pages and download the My Army Post App for upcoming events on the installation.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 11:37
    Story ID: 556458
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Rucker town hall welcomes community input, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort Rucker town hall welcomes community input

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version