RSO to host national prayer event Feb. 6; USAES commandant to be guest speaker

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Leonard Wood’s Religious Support Office has scheduled a luncheon for 11:30 a.m., Feb. 6 at the Pershing Community Center to observe the 2026 National Prayer Breakfast and to hear from guest speaker, Col. Timothy Hudson, U.S. Army Engineer School commandant.

According to Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Eric Light, U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood Garrison chaplain, the RSO moved the installation’s prayer event from breakfast to lunch “in order to accommodate the largest number of participants.”

And those participants, Light said, will have the opportunity to focus on resiliency, while improving their spiritual fitness and readiness.

“There are very few events organized around the practice of prayer even though it is an important aspect of many servicemember’s approach to resiliency,” he said. “This event allows attendees to engage as a group in the practice of prayer and enjoy fellowship with others who share its importance.”

This year’s luncheon theme is “Glorify God among the Nations, seeking Him in all Generations,” which is also the theme for the 2026 National Day of Prayer.

Hudson said his remarks will focus on why prayer is important to him, the Soldier’s unique perspective on prayer and the importance of supporting each other and leaders.

He said he hopes “that everyone will be encouraged” by his remarks.

The luncheon is free and open to those who have access to Fort Leonard Wood. Tickets are available through the RSO or unit ministry teams. For additional details, contact the RSO at 573.596.2127.

During the prayer luncheon in 2023, the U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence chaplain at the time provided a brief history of the National Prayer Breakfast.

“What is now known and observed as the National Prayer Breakfast — or on Fort Leonard Wood, lunch — began during World War II, with a small number of congressmen and senators, who met informally to give spiritual support and pray for each other during the trying times of war. This began as a Christian-oriented event, but over time, expanded to include other religious traditions. Congressional leaders continued to meet informally until 1953, when President (Dwight) Eisenhower joined them. Since then, every president has attended and participated in the National Prayer Breakfast. Military installations and commands have followed that precedent of observing the National Prayer Breakfast event to improve spiritual fitness and invoke divine favor for our mission and our national security.”

More information about the National Prayer Breakfast can be found at https://npbfoundation.com.