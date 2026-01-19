UNC Escorts ROK Minister of Unification During DMZ Education and Peace Trail Visit Your browser does not support the audio element.

Demilitarized Zone, SOUTH KOREA - The United Nations Command escorted Republic of Korea Minister of Unification Chung Dong-young during his visit near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Jan. 21.



The Minister's visit was conducted at a designated Demilitarized Zone Education and Orientation Program (DEOP) site. These specific locations are maintained to allow for safe, escorted access for educational and orientation activities within the DMZ. The UNC has designated 15 such sites to uphold the safety and stability of the area. The minister also walked the established ROK Peace Trail routes south of the DMZ’s Southern Boundary Line.



The Republic of Korea operates a Peace Trail network stretching from Ganghwa to Goseong. Most of this trail is located outside the DMZ and is open to the public under ROK authorities. However, three walking paths located inside the DMZ remain restricted due to ongoing security considerations and fall under UNC jurisdiction, and existing DMZ access policies and procedures remain unchanged.



For more than 70 years, the UNC has administered the DMZ under the Armistice Agreement to prevent escalation and preserve stability on the Korean Peninsula. All access to the DMZ is reviewed carefully, case by case, with safety, security, and Armistice compliance as the top priorities.



