Shore Boss Visits Navy Installations in Japan

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan – Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), visited Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) and Naval Air Facility Atsugi (NAFA), Japan, Jan. 20-21, 2026 for a familiarization tour of the Navy’s most important naval installations in the Western Pacific.



Gray visited the installations as part of a global initiative to assess the U.S. Navy shore enterprise’s ability to project power, sustain the fleet and to enable the warfighter.



During the CFAY visit, Gray met with key regional and operational leadership, including Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/RJ); and Capt. John Hopkins, commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka.



“Fleet Activities Yokosuka is absolutely central to our ability to project power and sustain forward-deployed naval forces in the Indo-Pacific,” said Gray. “Meeting with our operational and regional leaders allows us to ensure the Shore enterprise is fully aligned with fleet requirements, responsive to emerging challenges and focused on delivering the infrastructure, services and readiness our warfighters depend on every day.”



Gray also toured several unaccompanied housing locations at the installation, where mostly junior enlisted Sailors live while they are not at sea. As part of the Secretary of War’s Barracks Task Force initiative and “Sailors First” order, Gray is overseeing the enhancement of the safety, comfort and quality of life offered at Navy barracks across the Navy Shore Enterprise.



“Our Sailors deserve safe, modern and well-maintained living spaces that support their well-being and readiness,” said Gray. “Through the Barracks Task Force and the Sailors first initiative, we are taking a hard look at our facilities, listening to Sailor feedback and accelerating improvements that directly impact quality of life, dignity and trust in our Shore infrastructure.”



Gray also took a generalized tour of the installation. The tour included a harbor tour, showcasing the installation’s berths, dry docks and munitions command.



At NAFA, Gray met with Cmdr. James Beaty, NAFA’s executive officer, for a discussion on key issues at the installation and a command brief.



“Naval Air Facility Atsugi plays a critical role in sustaining aviation readiness and strengthening operational integration with our joint and allied partners,” said Gray. “These conversations help us identify where the Shore enterprise can embrace the red, remove barriers, modernize infrastructure and better enable mission execution in this strategically vital region.”



While at NAFA, Gray also met with Japan Air Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Katsuya SUZUKI, commander, Fleet Air Wing 4, to reaffirm the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a free and open Pacific.



He also held an all-hands call for the ranks of E-7 and above at the installation’s chapel, focusing on improving the quality of life for Sailors across the Shore Enterprise.



“Our chiefs and senior leaders set the tone of how we can care for our people and deliver results,” said Gray. “Improving quality of life is inseparable from improving readiness, retention and lethality, and it starts with leaders who are engaged, accountable and committed to taking care of Sailors and their families.”



CNIC enables and sustains naval forces from the shore by designing and delivering integrated shore capabilities to the fleet, fighter and family. Gray is responsible for the oversight of all 10 U.S. Navy regions and 70 installations.



CNFJ/RJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet; to liaison with the Japanese government; and to strengthen ties with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. CNRJ is responsible for the Navy installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia and Singapore.

