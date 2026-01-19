5th Air Force Senior Enlisted Leader reinforces readiness with Team Kadena

Photo By Senior Airman James Johnson | U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Shaun Campbell, 5th Air Force Command Chief, addresses Airmen during an all call at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2026. During his visit, Campbell met with Airmen and senior leaders to discuss leadership, readiness, and the 18th Wing’s role as the Keystone of the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – 5th Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Shaun Campbell visited Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13–14, 2026, to connect with Airmen, observe operations firsthand, and gain a deeper understanding of the 18th Wing’s role in maintaining peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Campbell kicked off his visit early at the Risner Fitness Center, joining members of the 718th Force Support Squadron for morning physical training.

“I make it a priority to PT with at least one unit wherever I go,” said Campbell. “Physical fitness is one of the most important factors in developing resilient, combat-ready Airmen who can withstand the physical and mental stressors of operations.”

Following the session, Campbell received a mission brief from Chief Master Sgt. William Cupp, 18th Wing Command Chief, highlighting the wing’s role as the “Keystone of the Pacific” and its contributions to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Throughout the two-day visit, Campbell met with Airmen from across the installation; including maintainers from the 961st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, students at Airman Leadership School Class 26-A, and members of the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Emergency Management flights.

At each stop, Campbell emphasized the connection between personal readiness, professional development and the broader mission of integrated deterrence across the Pacific. He also discussed the importance of empowered NCO leadership and the value of cohesive teams capable of responding decisively in complex environments.

The visit concluded with a flight aboard an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter with the 33rd Rescue Squadron, giving Campbell an aerial view of Kadena’s operational area and insight into the unit’s personnel recovery mission in support of joint and bilateral partners.

“Coming out to Kadena is always an incredible experience,” said Campbell. “There is no more strategically important forward location in the Indo-Pacific.”