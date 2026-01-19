Photo By Khinna Kaminske | Sharron "Sherri" Ward, an administrative assistant and site coordinator, has worked at...... read more read more Photo By Khinna Kaminske | Sharron "Sherri" Ward, an administrative assistant and site coordinator, has worked at Tripler Army Medical Center for 30 years. She currently assists with Newcomer's Hospital Orientation at the Department of Hospital Education and Training at Tripler Army Medical Center. see less | View Image Page

Sharron "Sherri" Ward: Why Decades of Service and Commitment Keep Her at Tripler

Tripler Army Medical Center – For more than 30 years, Sharon “Sherri” Ward has been a cornerstone of Tripler Army Medical Center, embodying the spirit of service, connection, and community. Known for her warm demeanor and dedication, Ward has left an indelible mark on both the hospital and the local community, championing Tripler’s ohana culture for staff and military families alike.



Ward oversees in-processing, out-processing, and hospital orientation at Tripler, where she ensures new employees feel welcomed and prepared. Her monthly two-day newcomer orientations in the Kyser Auditorium are more than just logistical sessions—they are opportunities to foster a sense of belonging and connection.



Her career at Tripler began decades ago when she was hired as an OBGYN staff member by Ms. Lorraine Salmanan. Over the years, Ward has worked in various departments, including behavioral health, clinical operations, and the Department of Health Education and Training. Her adaptability and commitment have been hallmarks of her career, as evidenced by her remarkable record of unused sick leave.



Beyond her professional role, Ward is a passionate advocate for soccer in Hawaii. For more than 50 years, she has organized a men’s soccer league at Central Oahu Regional Park, managing permits, scheduling, and refereeing. She also helped establish a women’s soccer association, growing the league from four teams to nearly 40 and organizing international trips for matches.



At Tripler, Ward is known for her positivity and her signature “Hawaiian hugs,” which she gives and receives daily. She values the ever-changing staff due to military rotations, seeing it as an opportunity to build new relationships and gain fresh perspectives. Her emphasis on human connection and fostering a supportive environment, which prioritizes care and community for both staff and the military families they serve.



“Ms. Ward is a dedicated, loyal, and passionate employee for TAMC,” Maj. Daniel Hines, TAMC Director of Department of Hospital Education and Training said. “She comes to work each day and offers her best. She positively impacts all areas. She has taken special pride in ensuring that Hospital Orientation is top notch. Her attitude and infectious smile help make TAMC a better place.”



Reflecting on her time at Tripler, Ward recalls fond memories of the hospital’s traditions, including family-focused events like trunk-or-treat and holiday celebrations. Despite challenges such as adapting to new technology and recovering from a personal injury, she maintains a “glass half full” attitude and takes pride in contributing to the military atmosphere that makes Tripler unique.



Ward’s legacy is one of resilience, kindness, and community. She finds joy in seeing former staff return in new roles and greeting familiar faces in the halls. Her story is a testament to the power of human connection and the impact of a life dedicated to service. Above all, Ward’s commitment to Tripler’s ohana culture has helped create a welcoming environment for staff and military families, ensuring that everyone feels like part of the family.