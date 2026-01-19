First Finnish Air Force F-35 Lightning II Arrives at Ebbing Air National Guard Base

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare | The first Finnish Air Force (FINAF) F-35A Lightning II arrives at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Ark. on Jan. 20, 2026. This marks a significant milestone in the security partnership between the United States and Finland. Over the next two years, approximately 18 FINAF pilots will undergo extensive training, with the program expected to conclude by Sept. 2027. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare | The first Finnish Air Force (FINAF) F-35A Lightning II arrives at Ebbing Air National...... read more read more

By Dan Hawkins, Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

Published by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. – The first Finnish Air Force (FINAF) F-35A Lightning II landed here Jan. 20, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the security partnership between the United States and Finland. Over the next two years, approximately 20 FINAF pilots will undergo extensive training, with the program expected to conclude by February 2028.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome our Finnish partners to Ebbing,” said Col. Nicholas "Matrix" Ihde, 85th Fighter Group commander. “This program is about more than just training; it's about building foundational relationships and enhancing our collective deterrence. Having the Finnish pilots train here, alongside our forces, strengthens interoperability and sends a powerful message of unity."

The arrival kicks off a comprehensive training program for Finnish pilots and maintenance personnel, scheduled to begin in May 2026 on the 5th-generation fighter jet.

"This is a historic day for the Finnish Air Force," said Col. Elonheimo, chief of the Foreign Liaison Office of the Finnish F-35 Programme and senior Finnish representative at the event. "Taking delivery of our first F-35 and beginning our training here at Ebbing is a critical step in enhancing interoperability and strengthening our nation's deterrence and defense capabilities. We are grateful to our American partners for their outstanding support and hospitality. This US-led international F-35 joint training will forge a stronger-than-ever partnership and ensure our pilots and maintainers are masters of this exceptional aircraft, safeguarding our sovereignty for decades to come."

The FINAF students will be trained by the 57th Fighter Squadron, the U.S. Air Force's unit dedicated to training foreign military sales partners on the F-35 at Ebbing ANGB.

The training curriculum is a multi-location effort. Pilots will complete academics and simulator training at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, before conducting live flight training in the skies over Fort Smith, Arkansas.

In addition to pilot training, Finnish maintenance personnel will participate in training program at Ebbing, where they will learn from Interim Contract Support (ICS) maintainers. This approach ensures the FINAF is fully equipped to handle F-35 maintenance upon their return to Finland.