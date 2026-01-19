Nevada Guard says goodbye to beloved retired Army dentist

Photo By Staff Sgt. Zandra Duran | Col. Joyce Anacker, seen here in civilian garb, was in the Nevada Army Guard for more than 21 years before retiring in March 2025. see less | View Image Page

By Master Sgt. Erick Studenicka Nevada Army Guard Joint Force Headquarters

RENO, Nev. – After assisting in the oversight of the Nevada Army Guard’s medical readiness for decades, serving the state on the front line during its battle against coronavirus and reaching the podium in military sports competitions, retired Col. Joyce Anacker – who died following a valiant battle with cancer on Oct. 29, 2025 at age 64 – could easily have been remembered as one of the top officers in Nevada Army Guard history.

But the military personnel, friends and family attending Anacker’s Celebration of Life on Jan. 17 at the Atlantis Resort chose to focus on the longtime Army dentist’s kindness, compassion and devotion – the traits which made her a highly cherished officer within the Nevada Army Guard.

“I can’t overstate the high esteem the Nevada Guard will always retain for Col. Anacker,” said Nevada Army Guard Chief of Staff Col. Karsten Hall. “She may not have been the strictest officer in the Nevada Guard, but she was the most beloved.”

Hall was just one of many military and civilian dignitaries among the standing-room crowd that overflowed the room for Anacker’s memorial. Adjutant General Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters was on hand to forward the military funeral honors U.S. Flag to its recipient and Land Component Commander Brig. Gen. Randy Lau and retired Col. Mary Devine, now the State of Nevada’s Department of Military Services director, made comments reflecting on Anacker’s remarkable life. Retired Col. Ann Demolski, the past deputy state surgeon and close friend, also fondly recounted the duo’s joint travel and outdoor adventures.

All of the speakers reflected upon how much “Joy” – literally part of Joyce Anacker’s name – the bubbly, effervescent officer brought into everyone’s life. Many chuckled as they recounted her practice of offering everyone she encountered a piece of candy – the complete juxtaposition of what one would expect from a dentist.

“It was never about the candy. It was Joyce’s way of saying ‘I see you. You’re welcome here. Take a breath,’” Lau said. “In moments that felt heavy or rushed, Joyce had a way of lightening the room with just her presence. She understood how much small kindness could matter.

“Joyce served as a dentist, a leader and a trusted professional, but titles never defined who she was. What defined Joyce was her decency and humanity. She understood that taking care of people wasn’t a task or obligation – it was simply part of who she was.”

Her value to the Army Guard was reflected in the fact the Army was glad to extend her service in the medical field well past the usual retirement age of 60. She did not retire until March 2025, just short of her 64th birthday and just seven months before her untimely death.

From the beginning, Anacker’s life was extraordinary. She was born on April 17, 1961, in Minnesota and soon thereafter was adopted by George and Caroline Anacker. She grew up in the communities of St. James and Mankato and graduated from Mankato East High School in 1979. She subsequently graduated from Mankato State and dental hygiene school and began working as a dental hygienist.

After a few years as a hygienist, Anacker aimed to become a dentist. She graduated from the University of Minnesota Dental School in 1991 and began a private practice and also taught some classes at the University of Minnesota.

In late 2003 at age 42, Anacker chose to join the Army Guard and she received her commission. In her early years in the Army Guard, Anacker – still residing in Minnesota – would travel to Reno for her Inactive Duty Training (drill) weekends. Within a few years, she moved to northern Nevada and became a fixture in the community in her civilian dentistry practice and a familiar officer to the more than 3,300 Soldiers in the Nevada Army Guard, many of whom would visit her during their annual Periodic Health Assessment.

In addition to providing oversight of the state’s Soldiers’ dental readiness, Anacker recorded a stint as the Medical Detachment’s commander and she was on the front line of Nevada’s battle against the coronavirus for 13 months in 2020-2021.

An excellent cross country skier, Anacker had reached the podium in several National Guard biathlon competitions during her career. As recently as 2023, Anacker had competed in the Chief of the National Guard Bureau biathlon competition.

Fittingly, Lau concluded his eulogy with one last reference to Joyce’s seemingly endless supply of candy.

“Joyce never asked for attention, but she earned respect through years of quiet dedication and genuine care for others,” Lau said. “Joyce showed that leadership and life isn’t always about big moments or bold gestures. Sometimes it looks like reassurance offered quietly.

“And sometimes it looks like a small piece of candy handed out with a smile that says you matter. That is her legacy.”