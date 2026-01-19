New developmental duty process expands opportunities for Keesler Airmen

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – Airmen can now volunteer for seven developmental duty positions through the Air Force’s Talent Marketplace, following the service’s rollout of a modernized process designed to broaden career development opportunities across the force.

The updated system allows Airmen to self-nominate for developmental duties including military training instructor, recruiter, first sergeant, professional military education instructor and other career-broadening roles. After an Airman submits a volunteer package, their leadership reviews the application, provides a recommendation and forwards it to the Air Force hiring team for final consideration.

“Developmental duties push Airmen to step into the unknown, and that can feel uncomfortable at first,” said Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, 81st Training Wing command chief. “When you change your mindset and meet that challenge head-on, those experiences become some of the most rewarding of your career. They don’t just grow you as a leader, they give you the chance to shape and impact generations of Airmen long after your time in that role ends.”

Quarterly release caps for each career field help balance mission requirements while still providing Airmen with predictable access to special-duty opportunities. Selected Airmen may be temporarily released from their primary career field depending on that Air Force Specialty Code’s manning.

Airmen can access the developmental duty volunteer options now through Talent Marketplace on MyVector. Unit leadership and the base force management office can provide additional guidance.

Keesler Force Management Office: 228.376.8347