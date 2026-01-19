STARCOM launches Captain's Leadership Course in partnership with Texas A&M

Photo By Brandon Kalloo Sanes | U.S. Space Force Guardians attend the kickoff ceremony for the Captain’s Leadership Course, a four-week resident professional military education program led by Space Training and Readiness Command’s Delta 13 Detachment 2 in partnership with Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026. The professional military education course is conducted in partnership with Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government and Public Service and is designed specifically for the space domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes) see less | View Image Page

College Station, Texas – Space Training and Readiness Command held an assumption of command ceremony for Space Delta 13 Detachment 2 and officially launched its Captain’s Leadership Course at Texas A&M, Jan. 20, 2025.

Managed by STARCOM’s Delta 13 Detachment 2, CLC is a four-week resident course held in partnership with Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government and Public Service. The course will provide captain-level Professional Military Education independent from the Air Force and unique to the Space domain.

During the assumption of command ceremony, Maj. Gen. James E. Smith, commander of STARCOM, addressed the first cohort of students and spoke on the importance of furthering space-minded education and leadership skills.

“You’re among the first cohorts of our officers being deliberately developed to lead a service that is still defining itself in real time,” said Smith. “Success in the strategic environment hinges first and foremost on leadership. That is why this course exists.”

The partnership combines military expertise with academic rigor to further develop captains into confident leaders who can think critically, communicate effectively and integrate Space Force expertise into joint operations. The curriculum consists of Master’s-level concepts supported by practical military examples, classwork, group discussions and activities.

During the ceremony, Col. Alison Gonzalez, Space Delta 13 commander, discussed how vital the partnership between the Space Force and Texas A&M was to the development of Guardians.

“This is not just a partnership, this is a declaration that military education is born from space intellect, that space is indistinguishably linked to human connection and human education,” said Gonzalez.

An instructor cadre of approximately 20 Guardians will teach space and joint military education lessons, while university faculty will provide specialized instruction on leadership and communication. This integrated approach provides a holistic education experience tailored to Guardian needs.

“Leadership is strongest when you have education operations and missions that partner together,” said Mr. Glenn Hegar, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “Our expectation is this [course] becomes durable, scalable, and most importantly, impactful.”

The service’s one-year, $1.8 million prototype contract with Texas A&M provides for the initial build-out and execution of the curriculum, with six classes planned through the end of the year. STARCOM will reassess the program after one year to determine the best path forward for long-term execution.

The first cohort includes 24 students, with follow-on cohorts growing up to 60 students at the end of the summer. Initial classes will prioritize captains nearing promotion eligibility, with leadership hoping to eventually include seats for civilian Guardians as well as joint and international partners, to strengthen interoperability as the course develops.

Lt. Col. Johann Pambianchi, CLC commandant, shared a message with the first cohort of students before they left to attend their first class.

“The unit stands ready, not just as a new organization on a beautiful campus, but we stand shoulder to shoulder with our Texas A&M partners as a testament to what professionals can accomplish when the mission matters, and great Americans roll up their sleeves,” said Pambianchi. “Together we will showcase of one of a kind program ripe for connection, growth, gratitude and Texas grit.”