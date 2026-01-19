Joint Task Force D.C. Conducts Joint Training Jujutsu

WASHINGTON — Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful conduct early-morning jujutsu training at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2026. The sessions provide an opportunity to develop hand-to-hand combatives skills, reinforce joint readiness, and strengthen cross-service collaboration among National Guard members supporting the mission in the nation’s capital. U.S. Army 1st Lt. Andrew Devine, a combatives instructor with the District of Columbia National Guard, has led the 6 a.m. training sessions since October 2025. He said the mission created a unique environment to integrate experienced competitors into the D.C. Armory’s developing combatives program. “Our combatives program is still growing,” Devine said. “We don’t have a full fight team yet, but we do have Soldiers at that level who can compete, and this mission gave us the chance to bring that experience together.” One of those Soldiers is U.S. Army Sgt. Jerimiah Slagel of the Ohio National Guard, a two-time Lacerda Cup champion who earned titles at the All-Army Combatives Tournament in 2024 and 2025. The Lacerda Cup is an annual close-combat, jujutsu-style competition held at Fort Benning, Georgia. Slagel said the opportunity to train with Joint Task Force–District of Columbia grew directly from command support. “This was actually really cool for me,” Slagel said. “One day I was out on mission, and Col. Larry Doane stopped by and asked if he could do anything for us. I immediately brought up Army combatives.” Doane, the Joint Task Force–District of Columbia commander, connected Slagel with Devine. Together, they coordinated training times that allowed Soldiers and Airmen to participate regularly without interfering with operational patrols. During the sessions, Slagel assists in demonstrating techniques that participants practice during controlled sparring. The training allows service members from different units and backgrounds to share techniques, refine skills, and build trust—elements that directly support readiness and cohesion. Among the participants is U.S. Air National Guard Airman Isiah Castillanos of the District of Columbia National Guard, who said the training has had a positive impact beyond the mat. “Everybody’s motivating and hardworking,” Castillanos said. “This is my pre-workout for the day—it fuels the rest of my day. It’s a fun crowd to be with.” Slagel said the opportunity has also reinforced skills he applies outside of uniform. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity to train,” Slagel said. “This is what I do on the civilian side as well. Being able to continue developing hand-to-hand combat skills here is a great opportunity for me.” As Joint Task Force–District of Columbia continues its mission, leaders say training opportunities like these help ensure service members remain ready, connected, and prepared—both for daily operations and for challenges beyond the mission.