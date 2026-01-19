CYS Event at Fort Buchanan Builds Resilient Families, Enhancing Force Readiness

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Members of the local military community celebrated an After School Fest, Jan. 16 at the installation’s Child & Youth Services (CYS) Center, highlighting Puerto Rico’s rich cultural heritage while reinforcing family readiness. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico – Members of the local military community celebrated an After School Fest, Jan. 16 at the installation’s Child & Youth Services (CYS) Center, highlighting Puerto Rico’s rich cultural heritage while reinforcing family readiness.

The event featured music, and traditional island customs inspired by the San Sebastián Street Festival—Puerto Rico’s largest annual celebration in Old San Juan, which traditionally marks the close of the Christmas season.

“Our children took part in a variety of activities, including dancing, poetry recitations, and musical performances with a live band. These experiences allow them to connect with the local culture in a meaningful and engaging way,” said Evelyn De la Cruz, CYS director.

De la Cruz emphasized that cultural initiatives such as this one directly support military readiness.

“Respect for local culture is a force multiplier. By strengthening trust, and understanding, we help build a focused, resilient, and ready military force,” De la Cruz said.

Across the globe, the U.S. Army recognizes the importance of respecting and engaging with the cultures of host communities. In Puerto Rico, events like this foster cohesion, enhance family well-being, and contribute to overall force readiness.

Recently, Fort Buchanan CYS received a 97.17% rating during a U.S. Army inspection, reflecting outstanding compliance with safety, health, training, and program quality standards.

As Fort Buchanan continues to serve as a critical readiness-enabling platform in the Caribbean, CYS remains an essential force multiplier—ensuring military families are supported while service members stand ready to answer the nation’s call.

In fact, during 2025 the installation successfully deployed several units including the 512th Transportation Company to the Middle East, the 215th Military Police Company to Rumania and elements of the 402nd Civil Affairs Battalion to Latin America.

With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military population of approximately 15,000 personnel, including active-duty, Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and enable the rapid deployment of forces anytime, anywhere.