AMLC continues to earn high marks for safety

FORT DETRICK, Md. – An affirmation of the organization’s commitment to safety, U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command and its subordinate units continue to earn high marks for safety and occupational health programs.



The workforce at AMLC headquarters were the latest to earn recognition, with the award of the Army’s Safety Excellence Streamer for the brigade level.



“Safety is very important across the board – at our direct reporting units, the MMODs and here at headquarters,” AMLC Commander Col. Deon Maxwell said. “We’re all safety officers. If anyone sees something that’s out of compliance, it’s important that we address that on the spot.”



AMLC, a major subordinate command to U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, delivers integrated medical logistics that enables Army and Joint Forces readiness from the strategic support to the tactical edge.



A green ribbon with two white stripes and white embroidery reading “SAFETY EXCELLENCE,” the safety streamer recognizes 12 consecutive months without an Army Class A or B mishap, which are generally severe incidents involving fatalities, multiple significant injuries or hefty financial losses.



Throughout the AMLC enterprise, team members continue to embody the proactive culture and personal responsibility that is the backbone of its Safety and Occupational Health, or SOH, program.



AMLC’s direct reporting units – the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea and U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe – have both been recognized in recent years with safety awards, including USAMMC-K earning its safety streamer at the battalion level in April 2025.



Also a past streamer recipient, USAMMC-E earned recognition in July 2024 as an “Army SOH Star” site, an achievement marked by fully implementing programs and safeguards in accordance with the Army Safety and Occupational Health Management System, or ASOHMS.



“Safety is not about managing programs, it is about people,” USAMMC-E Commander Col. Chad Vermillion said at the time. “When we take care of our people, it enables them to take care of our mission.”



USAMMC-E and USAMMC-K both serve as theater lead agents for medical materiel, or TLAMMs, for their respective regions, acting as a central hub to support joint forces with medical logistics and supply integration.



AMLC SOH Manager Wally Edwards said safety remains a core tenant for all AMLC-managed facilities around the globe, including its three Medical Maintenance Operations Divisions, or MMODs, located in Pennsylvania, Utah and California, and strategically placed medical assets at Army Prepositioned Stocks sites.



“AMLC continues to implement safety and occupational health management systems across the command and across the globe,” Edwards said. “In support of Col. Maxwell and his safety objectives, our team continues to proactively promote the safety awards program and directs supervisors to seek out personnel who make a positive impact on the SOH programs.”

