The Murtha Cancer Center at Walter Reed Receives Commission on Cancer Accreditation Certificate

By Roan Smith WRNMMC Hospital Communications

BETHESDA, Md. — The John P. Murtha Cancer Center (MCC) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has officially received its Commission on Cancer (CoC) accreditation certificate, marking the successful completion of its re-accreditation process that was finalized in February 2025.

The accreditation confirms the center’s continued designation as an Academic Comprehensive Cancer Program and reflects Walter Reed’s longstanding commitment to high-quality, patient-centered cancer care.

“We [The MCC] have continuously maintained [CoC] accreditation as an Academic Comprehensive Cancer Program since 1951,” said Dr. Jeremy Perkins, deputy director for the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Program and chair of the MCC’s Cancer Care Committee.

U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin, director of Walter Reed, said the MCC plays a vital role in military readiness and the broader mission of the Military Health System.

“The MCC and our Medical and Surgical Oncology programs are vital to the Military Health System’s readiness to respond to the nation’s call,” said Austin. “We are honored to host and support the MCC and are incredibly proud of its continued Committee on Cancer accreditation.”

The accreditation certificate serves as a formal recognition of the center’s status as the Department of War’s only Cancer Center of Excellence and its leadership in cancer treatment, research, and education.