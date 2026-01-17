Around and About Fort Drum: 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum

Photo By Michael Strasser | The 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum began as a historical collection...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | The 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum began as a historical collection inside the post’s public affairs office in 1982. The museum has evolved significantly over the decades into a modern, full-scale museum complex that preserves the history of the installation and the 10th Mountain Division. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Jan. 20, 2026) -- Fort Drum officials will unveil a plaque at the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum on Jan. 23 to honor Charles Minot Dole, the National Ski Patrol founder and the “Father of the 10th Mountain Division,” whose advocacy during World War II led to the creation of the Army’s mountain and winter combat unit.



The dedication ceremony for the Charles Minot “Minnie” Dole 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum Heritage Complex continues the tradition of memorializing buildings to help tell the Army’s story, and to educate and inspire all who visit.



The museum’s origin goes back to the summer of 1982 with the development of a historical collection at the installation’s public affairs office.



At the time, Fort Drum primarily served as a training camp for National Guard and Army Reserve units, but there was significant public interest in the North Country’s military history. What started as a display case of artifacts and photographs soon grew into a collection of military memorabilia that required its own facility.



In 1983, the Fort Drum Historical Collection moved into a World War II-era bus depot, Bldg. T-2399, on South Post, and opened to the public each summer.



The facility housed a pictorial history of the post – from its establishment in 1908 as Pine Camp to the modern-era Fort Drum – along with historical documents and a variety of military ordnance, ammunition, weaponry and uniforms.



It was an eclectic assortment: everything from a 36-star American flag (circa 1858) and a horse saddle used by World War I cavalry Soldiers to a Vietnam-era rocket propelled grenade launcher.



With the announcement of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) reactivation, the collection expanded in 1985 to tell division story by incorporating crates of 10th Infantry artifacts sent from storage in Pueblo, Colorado.



A civilian curator was hired in 1986 to handle the day-to-day management of the facility, while the post’s public affairs office provided tours on request. The facility was limited to seasonal operations due to its lack of adequate insulation, heating and air conditioning.



In 1997, T-2339 was slated for demolition, and the collection moved to another World War II era building on Nash Boulevard, Bldg. T-503, which previously served as the Noncommissioned Officers Academy. This facility would remain open year-round for visitors, tours, and special programs.



On Sept. 11, 1998, senior leaders and community members attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division Historical Collection and viewed new displays of collectibles and artifacts that covered the division’s history to the modern day.



The larger space allowed more of the archive’s thousand-plus items to be displayed. As units returned from missions, they contributed stories and items for future exhibits. One entire wall was dedicated to awards and plaques earned by 10th Mountain Division Soldiers and units.



Although not yet an official Army museum, the facility was embraced by the community. The space became cramped as the collection grew, making it difficult to accommodate large groups. After the curator's retirement, the museum closed temporarily until a congressional inquiry prompted the division historian to reopen and oversee it.



The hiring of a new curator came at the right time, as the museum was preparing for another relocation.



On Sept. 5, 2006, a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the opening of the Heritage Center and future home of the USO and Historical Collection. It would be several months before the grand opening, and on April 19, 2007, community members gathered to formally recognize the reopening of the Historical Collection (soon to be known as the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum).



New exhibits featured a modern, storyline-driven display that took visitors on a journey from the War of 1812 to today.



People who were used to seeing the M29 Weasel outside the old facility now saw the WWII snow vehicle featured prominently inside the new museum as part of the historical narrative. Other pieces of large military equipment such as the Sherman tank and artillery pieces were positioned outside the Heritage Center.



Kent Bolke, museum director, said that support from Directorate of Public Works enabled them to build exhibits in-house instead of contracting the work. Additionally, the facility offered improved security and artifact preservation.



“Our mission stayed the same – training Soldiers and educating the public – but we were able to do it as at a more professional level,” he said. “We were fully staffed, funded, and following Army regulation.”



The museum reached its next milestone in June 2022 when it moved to its current off-post home inside Bldg. 2509 on Col. Reade Road. This multi-year renovation doubled the exhibit space and made the museum more accessible to the public.



Bolke said what started as a grassroots effort to preserve history and educate Soldiers and civilians has expanded and matured into a museum that the Fort Drum community can be proud to call its own.



“When you think of its evolution over decades, each step along the way has been an improvement,” he said. “Going from a public affairs shop to a World War II bus depot and now having a modern, full-scale museum complex is a great step forward for the community, and for the preservation of the history of our Soldiers.”