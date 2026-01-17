Naval Base San Diego Earns 2025 Top Shore Award

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Haist | 210107-N-MJ716-0152 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 7, 2021) An aerial photo of Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, CA. The photo was taken from a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 14 (HSC-14). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist/Released.) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO — Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), the largest naval installation in the Pacific, has been awarded the 2025 Shore Battle “E” Award in the Fleet Concentration/Extra Large category, recognizing sustained excellence in operational readiness, installation management, and unwavering support to the Fleet, warfighters, and Navy families.

“This recognition belongs to the Sailors, civilians, and partners who deliver ready, reliable shore support every day,” said Capt. Brian Bungay, commanding officer, NBSD. “Our mission is simple and demanding, support the Fleet and warfighter while taking care of our people and their families. This award reflects a team that meets that charge—on routine days and during the most challenging moments.”

The Shore Battle “E” Award, presented by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), honors installations that demonstrate superior performance across mission execution, readiness, safety, and quality of life. NBSD earned the distinction for its world-class operational support to 58 afloat tenants and 251 ashore commands, serving as the primary West Coast homeport for the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

"The outstanding performance of this year’s winners is a direct reflection of the dedication and professionalism of our Sailors and civilians," said Vice Admiral Scott Gray, CNIC. "They are the backbone of our shore enterprise, and their relentless work ensures our installations are true force multipliers, enabling fleet readiness and power projection around the globe. I am incredibly proud to recognize their achievements and their unwavering commitment to the Fleet, the Fighter, and the Family."

Throughout 2025, the installation managed more than 1,300 ship movements and welcomed over 13 million personnel, ensuring safe, efficient access to the waterfront while sustaining the operational tempo required for forward-deployed forces. In parallel, the base advanced significant quality-of-life and sustainability initiatives, adding 680 electric vehicle charging stations and increasing shuttle ridership by more than 200 percent, improving mobility, reducing congestion, and supporting environmental stewardship for the workforce and families who rely on the installation every day.

“Our goal at Naval Base San Diego is to exemplify what it means to enable Fleet readiness,” Bungay said. Operational excellence was further demonstrated during pivotal events in 2025, including a seamless change of command that ensured continuity of mission execution, and the coordinated response to the Murphy Canyon plane crash. During these moments, base leadership and emergency partners acted swiftly to protect lives, support affected families and maintained mission continuity—underscoring the installation’s readiness to lead under pressure while keeping people at the center of every decision.

