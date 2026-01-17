(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Institutes Chaperone Policy

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Institutes Chaperone Policy

    Patients receiving care at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point can now request a

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Institutes Chaperone Policy
    Patients receiving care at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point can now request a chaperone for any physical exam, medical visit or dental procedure in accordance with a recently published Defense Health Agency policy.

    “A chaperone policy here at the clinic continues our commitment to high-quality patient care,” said Navy Captain Carol Ellsworth, the facility’s executive officer. “The policy ensures a safe environment for both our patients and our staff during routine and sensitive medical procedures.”

    Chaperones serve as an unbiased third party during any exam or visit that includes a patient and their provider.

    They act in a safeguard role to help everyone involved in the encounter feel at ease while providing discretion and protecting privacy.

    At any time before and during the appointment, to include scheduling, a chaperone can be requested and staff will make reasonable efforts to provide one of the preferred sex.

    During a sensitive exam that involves treatment, examination or a procedure involving genitalia, rectum, female breasts or forensic health care examination., clinic staff are required to offer patients a chaperone before proceeding with the appointment. If a patient declines the chaperone, providers have the option to decline performing the sensitive exam.

    Physicians, dentists, physician assistants, psychologists, social workers, nurses, medics, corpsmen, technicians, paraprofessionals, medical support assistants and military hospital or clinic volunteers may all serve as chaperones.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 09:58
    Story ID: 556384
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Institutes Chaperone Policy, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Institutes Chaperone Policy
    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Institutes Chaperone Policy
    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Institutes Chaperone Policy

