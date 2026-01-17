Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Institutes Chaperone Policy

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Patients receiving care at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point can now request a...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Patients receiving care at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point can now request a chaperone for any physical exam, medical visit or dental procedure in accordance with a recently published Defense Health Agency policy. see less | View Image Page

Patients receiving care at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point can now request a chaperone for any physical exam, medical visit or dental procedure in accordance with a recently published Defense Health Agency policy.



“A chaperone policy here at the clinic continues our commitment to high-quality patient care,” said Navy Captain Carol Ellsworth, the facility’s executive officer. “The policy ensures a safe environment for both our patients and our staff during routine and sensitive medical procedures.”



Chaperones serve as an unbiased third party during any exam or visit that includes a patient and their provider.



They act in a safeguard role to help everyone involved in the encounter feel at ease while providing discretion and protecting privacy.



At any time before and during the appointment, to include scheduling, a chaperone can be requested and staff will make reasonable efforts to provide one of the preferred sex.



During a sensitive exam that involves treatment, examination or a procedure involving genitalia, rectum, female breasts or forensic health care examination., clinic staff are required to offer patients a chaperone before proceeding with the appointment. If a patient declines the chaperone, providers have the option to decline performing the sensitive exam.



Physicians, dentists, physician assistants, psychologists, social workers, nurses, medics, corpsmen, technicians, paraprofessionals, medical support assistants and military hospital or clinic volunteers may all serve as chaperones.