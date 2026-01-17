Crusader of the month: Tonyai Bonita Jones

The 42d Air Base Wing recognizes Tonyai Bonita Jones, 42d Force Support Squadron chief of child and youth services flight, as October's Crusader of the Month for her outstanding leadership and dedication to Maxwell’s youngest community members and their families.



The 42d ABW Crusader of the Month award recognizes outstanding Airmen who demonstrate exceptional dedication and contribute significantly to advancing Team Maxwell’s mission, vision and priorities.



For the past five years, Jones has served with the 42d FSS, leading programs that form the foundation of child and youth development across the installation. As chief of the child and youth services flight, she oversees the child development centers, school-age care and youth programs, the school liaison program and family childcare services.



“I was recognized for supporting my flight in all capacities to ensure there were zero mission failures,” Jones said. “We managed the headquarters-level inspection without fail and that success belongs to my entire team.”



Jones credits her uncle and godsister for inspiring her to pursue a career in civil service and dedicate herself to helping others. She calls her role rewarding and purpose-driven and finds the joy in seeing children and youth thrive under her team’s care.



“Ms. B, as we call her, is one amazing individual,” said Brenda Wiley, 42d FSS Maxwell CDC director. “She works tirelessly without complaint, to ensure our flight provides quality care for children, youth and their families. “Her go-getter attitude is contagious and her leadership inspires everyone around her to strive for excellence. Maxwell is better because she is a true Crusader.”



Jones credits her parents and mentors, Vic Hayes, Yvonne Haskins and Patti Mehrens as lifelong role models and mentors, instilling in her principles of character, integrity, drive and love.



“Be a good student; always willing to learn,” said Jones. “Accept constructive criticism, seek wisdom and guidance and understand that failures and setbacks will come. It’s how you position yourself for the recovery.”



Jones is originally from DeRidder, Louisiana, and enjoys traveling, comedy, sports, cleaning and sleeping.



“My family motivates me every day,” said Jones. “The love and bond we have is unbreakable and unshakeable.”

Through her unwavering leadership, compassion and commitment to excellence, Jones continues to make a lasting impact on Maxwell’s mission and its families exemplifying the true spirit of the Crusader of the Month.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2026 Date Posted: 01.20.2026 09:09 Story ID: 556381 Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crusader of the month: Tonyai Bonita Jones, by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.