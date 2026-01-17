Powers receives AMC’s Faggioli Award

Photo By Matthew Wheaton | Paul Powers received the Army Materiel Command’s Vincent J. Faggioli Achievement Award, which is given to an individual from an AMC field office that offers outstanding legal support. (Matthew Wheaton, Joint Munitions Command, Public and Congressional Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Environmental law is a maze of federal, state, and local rules, laws, and regulations that often overlap, sometimes conflict, and constantly change.

Paul Powers, an attorney-advisor for the U.S. Army Materiel Command, embraces the challenges.

If one steps into his tiki-themed office within the AMC Legal Center-Rock Island Arsenal, Bob Marley’s music might be heard, a small reflection of Powers’ laid-back mentality.

“I don’t get angry,” the 43-year-old said. “I don’t think it’s worth it, especially in this field. You’re here to help. You’re here to support. I’m not going to yell at a client because they did something wrong. Things happen.”

On Dec. 11, 2025, AMC announced that Powers received the Vincent J. Faggioli Achievement Award, which is given to an individual from an AMC field office that offers outstanding legal support.

Vincent J. Faggioli, former command counsel for AMC, retired in 2012 after a combined 41 years of military and civilian service. He left an enduring legacy shaped by his passion for the law, the Army, and service to the nation.

“I love the award,” Powers said. “I think it’s great because we all want to be seen and have confirmation that what we do matters. The extra work that I’ve put in since last May, I’m glad that AMC has seen that.”

For the last six years, Powers’ main duties involved helping the Joint Munitions Command, a subordinate of AMC, and the 17 arsenals, depots and ammo plants who make up its Organic Industrial Base. However, he added additional duties when a co-worker retired last year.

“I provide legal support to HQ JMC and its installations on all environmental matters including air, water, hazardous waste, environmental clean ups, and natural and cultural resources. However, environmental regulations seem to constantly change,” said Powers, who worked in private practice for eight years before reporting to work at RIA. “The most challenging part of my job is tracking each of these little changes at the federal level, as well as each of the states where JMC installations are located to ensure that the Army remains in compliance of our legal requirements.

“Back in May, the AMC environmental attorney retired, and I unofficially moved into that role, so I’m doing dual roles,” Powers added. “I support AMC environmental and my normal job for JMC and its sites. I went from supporting a dozen or so installations to supporting over 100 overnight.”

Born and raised in Davenport, Iowa, Powers graduated from North High School in 2000. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Iowa in 2005. Immediately afterwards, Powers joined the Peace Corps and lived in Senegal, West Africa, for the next few years and worked with rural subsistent farmers. After his time in the Peace Corps, Powers spent some time backpacking in Africa. Eventually, he returned to the Quad Cities and then went to law school at Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan, graduating magna cum laude with a Juris Doctor degree in 2013. He received a Master of Laws in Homeland and National Security Law in 2015.

“I spent a couple of years in Africa, and I wanted to make real changes,” Powers said of why he became an attorney. “I went to law school with the focus of becoming an environmental attorney someday so that I could do that.”

When not working diligently for the Army, Powers enjoys spending time with his wife and two children. He also likes brewing beer, camping, hiking, playing pickleball, and geeking out over a game of Dungeons & Dragons.