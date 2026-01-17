Photo By Maj. Alexia Croizer | Lieutenant General Scott Winter, Deputy Commander United Nations Command (right) and Major General Anthony Henderson, Director Policy, Strategy and Plans for UNC (left) participate in the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Sherpa Meeting in Singapore on 19 January 2026 see less | View Image Page

United Nations Command Participates in IISS Sherpa Meeting 2026 in Singapore

January 20, 2026 — Singapore

Lieutenant General Scott Winter, new Deputy Commander of the United Nations Command (UNC) and Major General Anthony Henderson, Director of Plans, Policy and Strategy for UNC, participated in the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue Sherpa Meeting in Singapore, Jan. 18-20, 2026.

The IISS Shangri-La Dialogue Sherpa Meeting is an annual meeting of senior defense officials, high-ranking military officers and non-governmental experts from around the world. The discussions included topics related to regional deterrence and security architecture amid global instability, multi-domain warfare, and regional cooperation.

“The Meeting provided an invaluable opportunity to meet with key partners and stakeholders to discuss concrete ways we can enhance UNC’s capability to support peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, and to set the conditions for further discussions at the Shangri-La Dialogue later this year,” said Winter.

“This year’s Sherpa Meeting themes reflected the historical role and ongoing efforts of the United Nations Command. The Sherpa meeting is an indispensable gathering for participation by a multinational coalition of like-minded allies and partners with the duty to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and region under one flag,” added Henderson.

During the three-day event, Lt. Gen. Winter and MajGen Henderson engaged in meaningful exchanges and strengthened relationships with key regional partners and UNC Member States during bilateral meetings with Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the International Committee of the Red Cross, thanking them for their contributions to regional stability and discussing topics of mutual interest.

Building on these engagements, UNC will continue to be a reliable strategic partner and key enabler of stability in the Indo-Pacific by maintaining strong coordination with UNC Member States and regional partners and engage in international security discourses to advance peace and collaboration in the region.